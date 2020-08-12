Tuesday evening, San Miguel County officials and medical professionals hosted the first online community COVID-19 forum for seniors, with attendees encouraged to submit questions for local public health experts. Given the heightened health risks from the virus facing those in their golden years, officials and experts offered answers and strategies for navigating the “new normal” regarding social interactions during a pandemic.
Dr. Sharon Grundy, the county medical officer, introduced the concept of the “contacts budget,” a small circle of friends, family and contacts with whom one may be interacting within a one-to-two week period.
“Everyone should be thinking about how much contact they’re having with different individuals,” she said, explaining the idea of a weekly budget of a limited number of in-person social contacts. “Given that I’m interacting with people in high risk groups, I'm modifying my contact budget appropriately so that I’m not putting those people at risk. We really need to get the 50 and below crowd thinking in these terms, too.”
It’s not always straightforward, socially speaking, given varying levels of risk tolerance and the contingencies of life, officials said.
“I show up at some people’s house for a dinner party, and all of a sudden I realize the weather’s coming in and we’re going to end up inside, and I’m not comfortable with that,” Grundy offered as an example. “How do I eloquently get out of that situation? It can be awkward because not everyone is on the same page as me, but I’ve been trying to normalize for the people around me, ‘Hey, we’re going to talk about this.’”
“It’s important to talk about these boundaries with the people you are with and your loved ones,” agreed Henry Mitchell, the county emergency manager. “As a personal practice, before I go over to a friend’s house to hang out in their yard, for example, before anything, I say, ‘Hey, I’m a visitor at your house, you set the boundaries and I will abide by them.’ It may feel a little weird at first, but once you do it, it’s not that uncomfortable of a conversation.”
Grace Franklin, the county public health director, took the opportunity to encourage those experiencing COVID-consistent symptoms to get tested, noting that there are a lot of symptoms, including ones that may overlap with common ailments like allergies.
If you are experiencing allergy-like symptoms and taking a Claritin alleviates those symptoms, she said, then chances are it’s not the coronavirus.
“We do want to encourage people who are symptomatic to get tested,” Franklin said, noting that “the latest research is showing that people can be contagious up to 10 days from the onset of symptoms.” She added that while as a medical community they are learning new things about the virus everyday it remains unknown whether a person previously infected with the virus will gain immunity to it, or if they do, for how long.
“That’s one thing we don’t know,” she acknowledged.
Meanwhile, as questions arose addressing the upcoming fall and winter seasons, Grundy encouraged attendees to get a flu shot.
“If you’re passing through a city and you see a sign for flu shots at Walgreens or wherever, go get a flu shot,” she said. “I don’t care where you get it.”
However, she did not recommend the prophylactic use of the prescription drug hydroxychloroquine, the arthritis medication also used to prevent malaria. While the formerly little-known drug recently gained popularity following claims that it could be used to prevent or mitigate the virus, Grundy warned of its many possible side effects.
“The literature is definitely not significantly pro-taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat this virus,” she said. “There’s emerging data, but there has not been a long-term study done that is viable. There are side effects to this medication, especially as you age, heart arrhythmias being one of them. So we need to be very careful and mindful about just deciding to take this medication prophylactically.”
More information, as well as the full list of the forum’s questions and answers by the panel of public health and medical experts, will be available by Tuesday on San Miguel County’s COVID-19 webpage.
