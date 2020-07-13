UPDATE: The 62-acre Green Meadows Fire was 75 percent contained as of Monday afternoon, according to a San Miguel County Sheriff's Office update.
"Crews making excellent progress and hope to have 100 percent containment by tonight (Monday)," according to the update.
The evacuation order was lifted and families were allowed to return to their homes.
Authorities responded to a wildfire in the Green Meadows Lane area of Placerville Sunday afternoon.
Fourteen homes in the area were evacuated, as the wildfire burned 62 acres, according to a San Miguel County Sheriff's Office update Monday. There was external damage to one house. No structural damage or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
As of Monday morning, the flames were 50 percent contained.
Telluride Fire Protection District stations 1,2 & 3; San Miguel County Sheriff deputies; Norwood Fire; Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation; and air resources from Montrose all responded to the scene.
In thanking the volunteers, Sheriff Bill Masters said early management by local firefighters helped keep the fire from spreading further.
"We are fortunate to have strong, experienced crews from regional, state and federal agencies respond and aggressively fight this wildfire," Sheriff Masters said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.