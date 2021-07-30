The Mountain Village Police Department and Village Court Apartments (VCA) are teaming up once again to host the ninth annual National Night Out Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. The community outreach program takes place each year in cities and towns across the country on the first Tuesday in August. The event in Mountain Village resumes after a pandemic-caused hiatus in 2020.
An outreach campaign that was conceived by the nonprofit National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out was founded in 1984. The purpose of the campaign is to open up communications between law enforcement departments, neighborhood watch groups and the residents of those neighborhoods. According to the NNO website, the first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. Now in its 38th year, 16,000 communities and 38 million neighbors take part. NNO celebrations include cookouts, parades, block parties and festivals, safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more. Today, in Colorado, 78 communities take part in NNO events, including other Western Slope towns such as Montrose, Durango, Delta, Ouray and Grand Junction. MVPD has been a participant for the past nine years. MVPD Chief Chris Broady said the night is an excellent opportunity to strengthen community bonds.
“This is a night for the Town of Mountain Village and our neighboring communities to stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity,” Broady said. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our quest for a safer community.”
Police chiefs, elected officials and others tout the positive aspect of NNO events, including former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson.
“The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings,” she said. “National Night Out triumphs over a culture that isolates us from each other and allows us to rediscover our own communities.”
This year’s gathering, which includes fire departments and police teams, is again hosted by VCA at 415 Mountain Village Blvd. There will be a free barbeque (hamburgers and hot dogs), ice cream social, corn hole, dunk tank, bouncy castle, and tours of police cars, fire trucks and an ambulance. All are invited.
“After taking last year off due to the pandemic, we are very excited to host National Night Out once again to honor our local first responders,” said VCA Property Manager Luke Adamson. “We can't wait to see everyone out for a night of fun.”
Broady said the success of NNO is based on establishing close ties with the community and a valuable tool for opening up the lines of communication.
“NNO is a great opportunity for the community to get to know our officers and our officers to get to know the community in a fun, friendly environment,” he said. “We all enjoy interacting with our community and kids during this positive event. It also allows us to get feedback from our neighbors on how we are doing, concerns that may be happening in town and answering questions that always come up.”
With a heightened focus on police activity, especially that of urban departments that have been scrutinized for egregious uses of force or other issues, Broady said not all departments can be lumped together.
“While the national picture of law enforcement has been in a negative light, getting to know each other helps take away the stigmas and misperceptions,” he said. “Showing not all officers or departments are the same. Getting to know the officers on a one-on-one basis is a very positive experience for everyone.”
Broady said the upside is getting a reminder of why his officers, volunteer responders and others went into public service in the first place.
“As in previous years, we are cosponsoring NNO with the Telluride Fire Protection District. This allows the community to meet and get to know our volunteer responders as well as the paid TFPD staff,” he said. “Unless there is a medical or fire emergency, these hard-working people don’t get to see the public very often. For me and my officers, we take away a deeper connection to the community, a renewed sense of the reasons we all got into this profession — to serve and protect our public.”
For more information about NNO, visit natw.org.
