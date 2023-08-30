‘El Niño’ expected for Colorado

July and August in Colorado have been relatively dry, with much of the southwest in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions. Early indicators suggest that the winter season might see some heavier precipitation. Despite the dry conditions, recent projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the World Meteorological Organization indicate that there is a high likelihood that an El Niño pattern will continue in the second half of 2023.
An El Niño weather pattern occurs with warmer temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Warmer water in the Pacific Ocean travels towards the west coast of the Americas. The warm waters shift the Pacific jet stream south and can cause more precipitation and colder temperatures in southern areas. An El Niño happens every two to seven years on average, with patterns typically lasting nine to twelve months.
“We’re very confident at this point that there’s going to be an El Niño,” Alan Smith, meteorologist for OpenSnow, told the Planet.
A July projection from NOAA shows a greater than 90% chance that this winter will bring an El Niño pattern starting in December 2023 and lasting through February 2024 in the United States.
“This is setting up to be a strong El Niño, which means ocean temps are well above average,” Smith said.
“What that means for Colorado is not entirely clear,” he added.
An El Niño pattern does not guarantee that Colorado will see a heavy snow year. Atmospheric patterns do not always determine snow conditions. Last year’s La Niña still brought significant snow storms and well-above average snowpack in much of the state.
“With El Niño we really have an equal chance of having an above or below average snow year,” Smith said. “We’ve been looking at past years and we’re not seeing any trends for Colorado.”
Although there is not a clear predictor of snow conditions with an El Niño year, previous trends can indicate when the most snow will fall.
“Looking within the season itself, we see heavier snow earlier and later in the winter, and then in the middle of the season, we tend to see lighter snowfall,” Smith said.
In Colorado, El Niño has not determined winter temperatures.
“Looking at past seasons,we don’t see much of a trend in past temperatures,” Smith said.
Around the rest of the world, an El Niño weather pattern increases the likelihood of higher temperatures in many locations.
"The arrival of El Niño will significantly increase the likelihood of record-breaking temperatures and more extreme heat in many parts of the world and in the oceans," Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General, said in a statement.
"The WMO's announcement of an El Niño event is a signal to governments around the world to prepare to limit the effects on our health, ecosystems and economies.”
