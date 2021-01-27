Up until last weekend, it seemed as if even Ullr was adhering to social distancing. Snowfall was scarce and a winter under COVID-19 guidelines seemed dreary and dry.
But with Telski reporting 14 inches over the weekend and another snowstorm in the forecast for this weekend, the weather is finally cooperating.
“Once this system completely exits the region (Tuesday night), we’re looking at pretty calm winter weather conditions. We have strong southwest flows moving ahead of the next system, which will arrive by Friday night into Saturday,” said Erin Walter, forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction. “Basically, after this storm exits and we see an end of showers overnight, we have a brief break in precipitation for Thursday and mostly Friday. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are some showers over the San Juans, like light showers in the higher terrain, Friday evening, but things will really ramp up around 6 p.m. to midnight Friday night into Saturday. The system that’s moving through is pretty quick, so it looks like things will shut down by Saturday afternoon.
“Moving ahead, we’ll have a break after that system, and then potentially there’s another storm that’ll work its way back into the Western Slope Tuesday night into Wednesday.”
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, 126 of 148 trails were open, as Telski’s snow total was109 inches for the season, with a base of 40 inches, according to the resort’s snow report. All the lifts, minus the learning center carpet in the Meadows, were open. For the most up-to-date report, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
While snow totals this weekend aren’t expected to be as high, there may be another winter weather advisory like last weekend. Walter explained the threshold to issue such caution is six to 12 inches in 24 hours or four to eight inches in 12 hours.
“As of right now, it’s borderline winter weather advisory. As we move closer to that system, the finer details either trend for an advisory, or if it backs off, we’ll hold off on issuing anything,” she said, adding that the Telluride area can expect three to six inches. “Of course, the higher terrain will see higher totals with pockets of over six inches. As you exit the valley, it tapers off to maybe an inch or so.”
Driving conditions may not be severely impacted with little to no accumulation, though regional passes may see up to a foot.
“If we have pretty strong southwest flow there’s usually decent warming ahead of the system, so some of the snow that falls will probably melt and may not accumulate on, like, road surfaces as quickly,” Walter said. “One thing in favor of accumulating snow is the higher snow totals are falling overnight, which tends to be cooler. If we have snow showers starting in the mid-day time, I would anticipate that it’ll take awhile to start accumulating on the road.”
Areas and states south and west, including Arizona, received more snow during the recent storm system, which brought 12-plus-inch totals. Dolores reported nearly a foot last weekend.
“This last storm was pretty unique because we had a potent trough over the western half of the U.S. and there were three surges of energy that generated storms. Showers were off and on, but there were three main pulses that really drove the large snow totals for the whole weekend,” Walter said.
The storm buried northern Arizona in snow on Monday while sending flurries to the outskirts of Las Vegas and Phoenix. And most of Nevada was bracing for another series of powerful winter storms that could bring several feet of snow to the mountains above Lake Tahoe by Thursday, according to an Associated Press report.
Preliminary snowfall reports from the latest storm included 14.2 inches at the Flagstaff airport and 16 inches at Payson between Sunday night and late Monday, the weather service said.
In the Midwest, Nebraska and Iowa saw 12 to 15 inches of snow in places.
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, Nebraska, said up to 15 inches was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa. He said it's uncommon for the region to get more than a foot of snow from a single storm, and it has been decades since some cities saw this much snow, according to the report.
