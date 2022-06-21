When Telluride Bluegrass Festival staff and local officials gathered in the Community Room Tuesday morning to share notes about the just-concluded gathering in Telluride Town Park, it was the first time they’d done so since 2019. The pandemic served to cancel 2020’s outright, and last year the festival was spread over two weekends with daily attendance limited to just 2,500 music-loving souls. But for 2022, it was full steam ahead.
Despite being essentially sold out (hard numbers for attendance and camping were not yet available) the officials in the room kept using the word “mellow” to describe the crowd and all its associated needs, including law enforcement, emergency medical services, vending, camping, parking and the ever-important porta-potty services.
Steve Szymanski, festival ambassador and Planet Bluegrass director of educational programming, summed it up best at the meeting’s conclusion.
“In my 33 years with this event, this was one for the books,” Szymanski said. “I was really impressed with how smooth everything went. It certainly seemed like everyone was so happy to be there. There was a lot of excitement, and people were really chill. I don’t know if the Drepung (Loseling) monks had something to do with that, coming in with their energy throughout the festival.”
Szymanski added that the feedback he heard from first-time attendees was particularly gratifying.
“We had a lot of industry people that came here, and some first-time festivarians, so I really did pick their brains a little bit and, you know, without exception everyone was like ‘best festival I've ever been to,’” Szymanski said. “It's great to hear that still after all these years. So thank you. Everybody was amazing.”
If anyone could speak to the crowd’s exemplary behavior, it was local law enforcement officials. Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte said that while the busy-ness in town kept officers busy, inside the festival itself was calm.
“It was great,” Comte said. “Everyone was very well behaved.”
Comte added that there were just six trespassing incidents, and he characterized the festival’s security staff, headed by John Cohn, as “fantastic.”
Mountain Village Police Chief Chris Broady concurred, saying, “I’m not aware of any arrests related to the festival.”
Festival camping supervisor Kathleen Morgan reported that each of the designated campgrounds — Town Park, Warner Field, Lawson Hill and Mary E — were “full, full, full.” She added that there were no major issues to report, save for a wind incident that ripped through Warner Field Saturday that laid waste to a number of shade tents.
“There were lots of happy campers,” she said.
Telluride Parks and Recreation Director Stephanie Jaquet said that the shower facility in Town Park, which is being upgraded, was not ready by the time the campground began accepting festival campers last week, but that the building’s contractor saved the day.
“Our bathroom shower facility (wasn’t ready) but our contractor stepped up and brought in a shower trailer, which was very well received,” Jaquet said.
Emergency medical services representative Brad Blackwell also described the festival grounds as a “pretty mellow scene.” In his reported week, Sunday through Sunday, he said there were 36 EMS incidents, a number he called “not that significant.” There were some issues with heat on Thursday, which he said was the in-park EMS tent’s busiest day, but overall his team never had to deal with anything extraordinary.
“Overall, it was great,” Blackwell said. “It’s a really good festival and well run.”
Festivarians dodged a weather bullet Sunday when town and festival staff, along with emergency services, tracked an incoming storm cell.
“We were watching a cell that was headed our way with some lightning in it but the wind helped us out,” Jaquet explained. “So we made the right choice by not clearing the park … we just were very fortunate with the wind direction and how it was developing because there was a lot of nasty weather southwest of us most of the weekend.”
Rich Estes, who wears both his Telluride Public Works and festival staff hat all weekend, called the proceedings smooth and commended festival production staff with leaving him with little to do much of the weekend.
“I’m starting to feel like an old man,” Estes said. “This being my 37th Bluegrass for me … watching the young production crew that Zach (Tucker, festival manager) put together and they’re phenomenal. They really blew me away. I just stood around and had really nothing to do (except for) put out a few fires here and there. Everything went smooth. We’re in a good place.”
