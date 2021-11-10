With hospitals strained nearly to capacity across the state, getting sick or being hurt in an accident heightens the possibility of being transferred far from home for treatment. San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin, in her weekly update to the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday, said that of just 2,000 beds available in Colorado, 1,426 are occupied, a doubling of hospitalization since October. It’s nearly as dire a figure as last year, pre-COVID-19 vaccine, when the statewide peak hit 1,800.
As concerning as that is, Franklin said, continuing to get people vaccinated or get their booster shots will slow hospitalization projections going into the winter.
“It slows down the uptick,” Franklin said.
To that end, county and state public health entities are continuing a robust rollout of the vaccine and have seen vigorous numbers, amplified by the recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. At Tuesday’s mobile clinic in Telluride, which is operated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, of the 322 people visiting the bus, 82 were kids receiving the smaller Pfizer shot. Experts attending yesterday’s Zoom meeting spoke strongly in support of the public availing themselves of the booster shots, which are now available to anyone that got vaccinated six months ago, or two months ago if they’d received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Greg Craig, who serves on the county’s public health advisory panel, said getting a booster shot sooner than later would prepare individuals for the upcoming holidays.
“Just to beat the drum again, which I feel the need to do from time to time, the county vaccination and booster program is phenomenal,” Craig said. “Don't forget though, if you want to get one soon and be completely ready for Thanksgiving in two weeks, any one of the pharmacies in Montrose or any other major city most of them have walk-in availability for whatever shots you need.”
It is recommended that boosters be the same as the initial vaccine selected.
Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, also an advisory panel member, said that the booster shots were essential in keeping hospitalizations down.
“I just like to point out what I think is critically important with the boosters … that of anticipated hospitalizations projected forward it looked like there was some sort of modest decrease based on boosters,” Kocher said. “But what you have to keep in mind is that modeling is based on the current uptake and rate of boosters. There's data from Israel, who began giving boosters much earlier than we did, that's very compelling. They found that within a week of getting a booster, your risk of getting a breakthrough case of COVID began to drop, and two weeks later they were able to demonstrate that you had a 90 percent reduction in your chance of acquiring the virus. So I think it's a really critical thing for our little community.”
Kocher added that, despite the high vaccination rate in the county, breakthroughs are not uncommon and even infected, vaccinated individuals could spread the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.
“We have a very high primary vaccination rate and we have a lot of people here who have acknowledged the value of the vaccines and going out and taking advantage of it,” he said. “I think we really need to encourage people to go out and take a booster. If they get COVID with a breakthrough case, it's true that they won't get nearly as sick as an unvaccinated person, but they are still capable of spreading the virus. And we'd like to shut that down as much as possible. I think that's one of the biggest things we can do.”
Still, the current hospitalization rates continue to be a source of concern as mostly unvaccinated people who contract COVID require ICU beds.
“From a statewide perspective COVID-19 cases, positivity, hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing since August and there does not seem to be an end to the uptick,” Franklin said.
A number of factors play into Colorado’s alarming surge, Franklin said. “Folks have asked what are those driving factors and there is no one clear answer. Part of the issue is that COVID is really tricky. With this virus there's a lot that's unknown still,” she said. “We do know is that there is a better understanding of waning immunity from vaccines after that six month mark. It starts to decline the immunity protection, especially for folks that are 60 and above. Delta didn't really surge in Colorado until a little bit later into the season so close to the end of summer. And we're indoors more now as it gets colder. And then, although the state of Colorado and San Miguel County has really great vaccination rates, there are pockets of unvaccinated individuals that don't have immunity from the Delta variant in particular.”
Commissioner Lance Waring wondered if the end of the COVID pandemic could possibly be in sight.
“At a certain point, will there be a time when either you've had COVID or you have had a vaccination, and our rates begin to decline simply because the virus doesn't have anywhere else to go?”
Franklin spoke to the fact that the coronavirus was the first of its kind among human populations.
“The ultimate goal would be it has nowhere else to go,” she said. “Being a coronavirus the fact that it mutates means that it'll likely always be with us to an extent, but it is a brand new version of the coronavirus that we've had zero exposure to as a human race. And so as people have become infected, as people continue to get vaccinated, as a population we're starting to gain that level of immunity that is starting to create that broader sweeping protection. The most realistic outcome will be more that enough people have some level of protection, that we aren't being hospitalized at the rates that we are now. It'll just be like a common flu where there will be deaths. There will be hospitalizations, but it's at a manageable level.”
Her reply sounded a note of optimism, no matter how measured.
“Thank you, it’s a hopeful glimpse into the future, Grace,” Waring said.
For complete information on vaccines, testing and current metrics, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
