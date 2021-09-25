SEPT. 10
Seller: Laurie Kaplan Trust
Buyer: John and Janice Gerona
Property: County Road S44 (vacant), Norwood
Price: $212,000
Seller: Nigel Timms
Buyer: Peter and Lisa Kraus
Property: 504 West Colorado Ave., Telluride
Price: $4.75 million
Seller: Charles and Regina Barrett
Buyer: Glenn McGovern
Property: 155 South Avalon Drive, Norwood
Price: $545,000
Seller: Neil Goodman and Emily Whiting
Buyer: Ralph and Wendy Carter
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 410-11, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
SEPT. 13
Seller: Goeh Jung and Young Sook Kim
Buyer: Adam Black
Property: 127 Adam’s Way, Mountain Village
Price: $400,000
Seller: Keith and Karen LaQuey Trust
Buyer: Three Spruce LLC
Property: 1350 Naturita St., Norwood
Price: $55,000
Seller: Gold Panner’s LLC
Buyer: GKAW LLC
Property: 271 South Townsend Ave. Unit A-1, Telluride
Price: $1.2 million
SEPT. 14
Seller: Volpentest Trust
Buyer: Joyful 1406 LLC
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC406, Mountain Village
Price: $960,000
Seller: S3K LLC
Buyer: ECREW LLC
Property: 101 Sunny Ridge Place No. 101, Mountain Village
Price: $2.4 million
SEPT. 15
Seller: Wilcox Trust
Buyer: Joel Herk
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 305-6, Mountain Village
Price: $33,000
Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC
Buyer: Carl and Patti Merzi
Property: Coonskin Ridge Lane (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.05 million
Seller: Steinfeld Trust
Buyer: Escape Hatch LLC
Property: 360 North Willow St., Telluride
Price: $5.45 million
Seller: Richard and Nicke Hetzel
Buyer: Barry and Jill Edinburg
Property: 12 Trails Edge Lane Unit 2, Mountain Village
Price: $2.625 million
Seller: Slapshot LLC
Buyer: Petro Lane Properties LLC
Property: 220 East Colorado Ave. No. 218, Telluride
Price: $150,000
Seller: David Wolf
Buyer: John and Katherine Taylor
Property: Sky Mountain Ranch Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $315,000
Seller: Steven Green and Denise Mongan
Buyer: Ray Johnson
Property: 317 North Spruce St., Telluride
Price: $3.073 million
Seller: James Scharffenberger
Buyer: Scott and Michelle Haisch
Property: Peninsula Drive (vacant), Placerville
Price: $210,000
Seller: Van and Sandra Gilbert
Buyer: Scenic Village LLC
Property: 560 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 303, Mountain Village
Price: $1.792 million
SEPT. 16
Seller: Christine Hartley
Buyer: Thomas MacMillan
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 209-12, Mountain Village
Price: $66,000
Seller: George and Jeana Bracksieck
Buyer: Fox High Camp LLC
Property: East Gregory Avenue (vacant) and North Alder Street (vacant), Telluride
Price: $2.175 million
Seller: Robin Andrews
Buyer: Michael Lee and Gamble Bell
Property: San Juan Vista Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $585,000
Seller: Lory Britt
Buyer: Craig and Martinique Prohaska and Wells Trust
Property: 772 County Road 44Z N, Norwood
Price: $685,000
Seller: Erin Jorgensen
Buyer: Thomas Huntley
Property: 1302 Spruce St., Norwood
Price: $269,500
Seller: Schaberg Trust
Buyer: Ballard 203 Holdings LLC
Property: 230 South Pine St. No. 203, Telluride
Price: $2.65 million
SEPT. 17
Seller: Honeycutt Trust
Buyer: John Perkins and Quintessence Challis
Property: 136 Country Club Drive No. 319, Mountain Village
Price: $210,000
Seller: Jeanette Deupree and Michael Fraenkel
Buyer: Jeffrey Schor and Alexandra Trinkoff
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 216-8, Mountain Village
Price: $40,000
SEPT. 20
Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC
Buyer: Stephen Cram
Property: Coonskin Ridge Lane (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $475,000
Seller: John Gearty
Buyer: Rita and Sarjoo Patel
Property: Lot 33, Telluride Ski Ranches
Price: $350,000
Seller: Ski Franz LLC
Buyer: James Johnson
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., Mountain Village
Price: $70,000
Seller: M&M Holding RP2 LLC
Buyer: Denise Mongan
Property: 601 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 9, Mountain Village
Price: $520,000
Seller: Riggle Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Marimon Land & Development LLC
Property: Basque Boulevard (vacant), Telluride
Price: $750,000
Seller: Popiel Luiken LLC
Buyer: Carl Bennett and Kaitlyn Glennon
Property: 308 Adams Ranch Road No. 8, Mountain Village
Price: $525,000
Seller: Delsart Shelters Knoll 33 LLC
Buyer: Pustmueller Trust
Property: Fairway Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $795,000
Seller: L’Heureux Trust
Buyer: James and Susan Cannon
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 314-7, Mountain Village
Price: $59,000
SEPT. 21
Seller: MV Holdings LLC
Buyer: Base Telluride LLC
Property: Mountain Village (vacant land)
Price: $10.5 million
Seller: McCarthy Family Properties LLC
Buyer: Eat-2013 LLC
Property: 400 West Pacific Ave., Telluride
Price: $254,000
Seller: Gray Trust
Buyer: Dennis and Robyn Seff
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 201-4, Mountain Village
Price: $82,000
Seller: Thomas Allen and David Hopson
Buyer: Why Not KSM LLC
Property: 12 Trails Edge Lance Unit 8, Mountain Village
Price: $1.65 million
