SEPT. 10

Seller: Laurie Kaplan Trust   

Buyer: John and Janice Gerona  

Property: County Road S44 (vacant), Norwood

Price: $212,000

Seller: Nigel Timms  

Buyer: Peter and Lisa Kraus

Property: 504 West Colorado Ave., Telluride

Price: $4.75 million

Seller: Charles and Regina Barrett

Buyer: Glenn McGovern

Property: 155 South Avalon Drive, Norwood

Price: $545,000

Seller: Neil Goodman and Emily Whiting

Buyer: Ralph and Wendy Carter

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 410-11, Mountain Village

Price: $60,000

SEPT. 13

Seller: Goeh Jung and Young Sook Kim

Buyer: Adam Black

Property: 127 Adam’s Way, Mountain Village

Price: $400,000

Seller: Keith and Karen LaQuey Trust

Buyer: Three Spruce LLC

Property: 1350 Naturita St., Norwood

Price: $55,000

Seller: Gold Panner’s LLC   

Buyer: GKAW LLC

Property: 271 South Townsend Ave. Unit A-1, Telluride

Price: $1.2 million

SEPT. 14

Seller: Volpentest Trust

Buyer: Joyful 1406 LLC

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC406, Mountain Village

Price: $960,000

Seller: S3K LLC

Buyer: ECREW LLC

Property: 101 Sunny Ridge Place No. 101, Mountain Village

Price: $2.4 million

SEPT. 15

Seller: Wilcox Trust

Buyer: Joel Herk

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 305-6, Mountain Village

Price: $33,000

Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC  

Buyer: Carl and Patti Merzi

Property: Coonskin Ridge Lane (vacant), Mountain Village     

Price: $1.05 million

Seller: Steinfeld Trust

Buyer: Escape Hatch LLC  

Property: 360 North Willow St., Telluride

Price: $5.45 million

Seller: Richard and Nicke Hetzel   

Buyer: Barry and Jill Edinburg

Property: 12 Trails Edge Lane Unit 2, Mountain Village

Price: $2.625 million

Seller: Slapshot LLC      

Buyer: Petro Lane Properties LLC

Property: 220 East Colorado Ave. No. 218, Telluride

Price: $150,000

Seller: David Wolf  

Buyer: John and Katherine Taylor

Property: Sky Mountain Ranch Road (vacant), Placerville  

Price: $315,000

Seller: Steven Green and Denise Mongan

Buyer: Ray Johnson

Property: 317 North Spruce St., Telluride

Price: $3.073 million

Seller: James Scharffenberger

Buyer: Scott and Michelle Haisch  

Property: Peninsula Drive (vacant), Placerville

Price: $210,000

Seller: Van and Sandra Gilbert

Buyer: Scenic Village LLC

Property: 560 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 303, Mountain Village

Price: $1.792 million

SEPT. 16

Seller: Christine Hartley

Buyer: Thomas MacMillan

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 209-12, Mountain Village

Price: $66,000

Seller: George and Jeana Bracksieck

Buyer: Fox High Camp LLC  

Property: East Gregory Avenue (vacant) and North Alder Street (vacant), Telluride

Price: $2.175 million

Seller: Robin Andrews

Buyer: Michael Lee and Gamble Bell

Property: San Juan Vista Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $585,000

Seller: Lory Britt

Buyer: Craig and Martinique Prohaska and Wells Trust

Property: 772 County Road 44Z N, Norwood

Price: $685,000

Seller: Erin Jorgensen

Buyer: Thomas Huntley

Property: 1302 Spruce St., Norwood

Price: $269,500

Seller: Schaberg Trust

Buyer: Ballard 203 Holdings LLC

Property: 230 South Pine St. No. 203, Telluride

Price: $2.65 million

SEPT. 17

Seller: Honeycutt Trust

Buyer: John Perkins and Quintessence Challis

Property: 136 Country Club Drive No. 319, Mountain Village

Price: $210,000

Seller: Jeanette Deupree and Michael Fraenkel

Buyer: Jeffrey Schor and Alexandra Trinkoff

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 216-8, Mountain Village

Price: $40,000

SEPT. 20

Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC

Buyer: Stephen Cram

Property: Coonskin Ridge Lane (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $475,000

Seller: John Gearty

Buyer: Rita and Sarjoo Patel

Property: Lot 33, Telluride Ski Ranches

Price: $350,000

Seller: Ski Franz LLC

Buyer: James Johnson

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., Mountain Village

Price: $70,000

Seller: M&M Holding RP2 LLC

Buyer: Denise Mongan

Property: 601 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 9, Mountain Village

Price: $520,000

Seller: Riggle Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Marimon Land & Development LLC

Property: Basque Boulevard (vacant), Telluride

Price: $750,000

Seller: Popiel Luiken LLC

Buyer: Carl Bennett and Kaitlyn Glennon

Property: 308 Adams Ranch Road No. 8, Mountain Village

Price: $525,000

Seller: Delsart Shelters Knoll 33 LLC

Buyer: Pustmueller Trust

Property: Fairway Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $795,000

Seller: L’Heureux Trust

Buyer: James and Susan Cannon

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 314-7, Mountain Village

Price: $59,000

SEPT. 21

Seller: MV Holdings LLC

Buyer: Base Telluride LLC

Property: Mountain Village (vacant land)

Price: $10.5 million

Seller: McCarthy Family Properties LLC

Buyer: Eat-2013 LLC

Property: 400 West Pacific Ave., Telluride

Price: $254,000

Seller: Gray Trust

Buyer: Dennis and Robyn Seff

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 201-4, Mountain Village

Price: $82,000

Seller: Thomas Allen and David Hopson

Buyer: Why Not KSM LLC

Property: 12 Trails Edge Lance Unit 8, Mountain Village

Price: $1.65 million