Since 1990 the Telluride Nordic Association (TNA) has been dedicated to the education and enhancement of Nordic skiing for individuals of all ages and abilities across the Telluride region. Until now a volunteer board has managed the functionality of TNA but recently created a new executive director position, hiring Naani Sheva in August to oversee day-to-day operations for the local nonprofit.
Formerly a Telluride Academy instructor and Mountainfilm staffer, Sheva’s earliest childhood memories include tagging along with her “avid cross-country skier-father” on snowy landscapes in the Adirondacks and Vermont. Now primarily a skate-skier, Sheva has served as a coach for the junior Nordic program, forcing her to “revisit and refine” her classic skiing skills.
“I feel really lucky to be in this position, and my highest goal is to create more awareness about what TNA does,” she said. “People don’t necessarily realize what’s available and how much work goes into making and grooming high quality trails, thanks to the many years our board members have put in with labor, grooming and fundraising.”
While hiring an ED has long been a sustainability goal for the TNA board, it was only in the last year that the nonprofit reached a financial position to pursue that goal.
“Having an ED will lift the organization up at least one more level,” said Eric Trommer, TNA Board President since 2015. “Fresher and younger generation ideas are needed for long-term survival of this nonprofit and TNA believes Naani will inject fresh ideas into this organization.”
Revenue streams into TNA include memberships, donations that aren’t memberships (including trailhead boxes), grants from public and private entities and earned income from the Telluride Nordic Center. Until now, Trommer has applied for grants and led fundraising, allotting funds to the Telluride Nordic Center (TNC), located at the Hanley Ice Rink and managed by Andrea Schlegel, which operates an array of services and programs under TNA’s umbrella. For example, TNA supports the junior Nordic team, Ski PE, and the Snow Cats program for the youngest Nordic skiers, all through TNC.
“TNC is an enormous resource,” Sheva said. “You can get a sweet skis, poles and boots set-up for $30 a day — one of the lowest barriers to entry for sports in this region. You can also rent skate skis, sleds, skates and snowshoes. TNC has PSIA certified instructors on staff who offer lessons so if you’re looking to learn, TNC is a great place to start.”
Of the various regional Nordic ski venues, TNA manages and grooms three: Priest and Trout lakes and the Down Valley River Trail. Nordic trails in Telluride Town Park are managed by the town, trails at the top of Lift 10 are managed by TelSki and the trails across Mountain Village are managed by TMVOA.
One of TNA’s goals is to expand parking and to secure U.S. Forest Service (USFS) approval for new trails at Trout Lake.
“TNA has been pursuing these goals with the USFS for more than a decade,” said Bill de Alva, current TNA board member and past president. “The meadows along the Trout railroad grade and at the top of the pass are ideal terrain for Nordic trails.”
Last year TNA purchased a new Pisten Bully grooming cat for improved grooming at Trout and Priest lakes.
“We’re really lucky to have experienced groomers on staff as well as volunteer board members who go out seven days a week to prepare and groom the trails for us,” noted Sheva.
In addition to day-to-day TNA oversight, directing promotions, communications, social media, membership letters and e-blasts, moving forward, Sheva intends to collaborate with Sheep Mountain Alliance for Latin community ski days with free gear rentals. Sheva will also secure permits with the USFS, write at least three grants annually and fundraise. She has already rebranded the TNA logo for “a classic, longstanding and timeless representation” and is currently revamping the website.
She also hopes to improve TNA visibility on regional trails.
“I’d like to offer trailhead tailgates this year where board members and I are at the trailheads interacting with users,” she said. “Creating more visibility and informing people about the organization and answering questions.”
TNA will host its annual Butch Cassidy Race on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Priest Lake.
“I’m going to get my bearings before adding additional events this season,” Sheva said. “But I have some ideas for that, like collaborating with Norwood’s Nordic association.”
With approximately 130 current memberships, the annual TNA Membership Drive kicks off this Monday, Nov. 14.
“One of the things that’s unique in Nordic skiing across our region is that there are no trail fees,” explained Sheva. “Unlike other areas, you don’t have to have a ticket when you’re on the trails. Instead, TNA functions through memberships and donations that go into our budget for operations, primarily to pay for grooming.”
To join the TNA mailing list, make a donation, become a member and to learn more about the nonprofit, go to telluridenordic.com.
