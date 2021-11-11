Every year they head down from the high country, to fresh pastures unimpeded by snow.
And every year, many of them never make it.
The bodies on Route 550 between Ridgway and Montrose tell the story: Local mule deer use these fields, and the Billy Creek Wildlife Area, as a refuge when snow gets too deep in the high alpine.
Winter’s big storms may not have begun in our region yet, but the deer are inexorably moving down in elevation. Wildlife is especially during two times of day: dusk and dawn.
The two times are also when they are less likely to be visible to drivers.
“Motorists should be aware that wildlife can cross roads without warning any time of day or night, but drivers should pay particularly close attention in early morning and evening hours,” the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) points out in its annual warning to motorists. “A majority of wildlife-vehicle collisions occur from dusk to dawn, when wildlife are more active and unfortunately more difficult to see.”
This is a particularly dangerous time to hit a deer, because hospitals are at maximum capacity all over Colorado right now as the Delta variant surges. Small local hospitals are particularly under stress, with ICU beds at a premium.
Earlier this week, for example, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment reported that Montrose County — where the closest medical center to Telluride, Montrose Regional Hospital, is located — had the sixth-highest COVID case rates in the state.
CDOT offers suggestions for staying behind the wheel right now:
• Watch traffic signs: “Many highways" (such as 550 between Montrose and Ridgway) will have warning signs placed strategically, at the right spot in the appropriate time of year, to alert drivers about annual migration patterns. Don’t ignore the signage.
• Watch for “movement and shining eyes” along roadways. Deer’s bodies can be almost impossible to see once it gets truly dark, but their glowing eyes betray them (the same holds true for elk, and other creatures near the road).
• Be aware that where there is one animal, there are likely more. Deer travel in pairs, and herds: if one jumps across the road in front of your car, it’s a good bet that others may be right behind them.
• The most important advice of all, from wildlife managers and state patrollers: Slow down. “As it gets colder at night especially, and we start to get that frost in the mountains, those animals start moving down and deer cross highways. It’s a lot easier to spot an animal, and to brake for it, if you’re not speeding,” says John Livingston, a CPW spokesman in the state’s Southwest Region. “We’re looking at more and more options for wildlife underpasses and overpasses all the time,” to keep both drivers and wildlife safe. “For now, the most important advice is to slow down. We often see deer along the side streets (and on front lawns, and in ball parks) of our small towns,” he added. It’s crucial to watch “both sides of arterial roads,” Livingston emphasized, not just major highways.
If you see a deer along (or in) the road, flash your lights and honk the horn, in addition to slowing down. And do your fellow motorists a favor: two quick flashes of your headlights alerts others that wildlife is near the roadway. Such vigilance may help others behind the wheel prepare for what’s just ahead, which they cannot yet see. Maybe they’ll slow down, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.