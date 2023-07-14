The Wilkinson Public Library for the first time is hosting a Plant Party from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday on the upper terrace.
The library is located at 100 W. Pacific Ave. in Telluride.
Natasha Hennessy is leading the event, which is free and open to the public. This event requires participants to pre-register.
Hennessy said the idea for the Plant Party originated at her plant shop, Ethos, on West Colorado Avenue. The library was interested in continuing the activity and planned a party.
At the event, the library will provide some free plants, free advice, a planting station and the potting soil, she said.
“We’re just celebrating house plants,” said Laura Colbert, the library’s adult program coordinator. “We have a nice outdoor patio, lots of activities and giveaways. There will be a terracotta pot painting station, plant swaps.”
Add a nice touch to any house.
House plants can add a nice touch to any house, florist Maya Geiger told the Planet. Geiger makes floral arrangements and assists customers at At China Rose Florist and Greenhouse in Mountain Village.
“House plants can bring a lot of life into your house and bring some energy into your house and make it more comfortable, more homey and more decorative.” Geiger said.
Geiger said succulents, pothos and snake plants are popular for customers in Mountain Village.
“We sell a lot of geraniums as well and varying types of little trees,” Geiger said.
Popular house plants in the region include monsteras and philodendrons, according to Bobby Leaverton, perennial manager at Camelot Gardens in Montrose.
Monsteras and philodendrons are known to improve indoor air quality. A NASA study, “Interior Landscape Plants for Indoor Air Pollution Abatement,” notes that even a Gerbera daisy can remove 107,653 micrograms of benzene from contaminated air.
“Any kind of vining plant has been really popular lately,” Leaverton said. “There’s always the succulents because they are easy to take care of, like the string of hearts.”
For shoppers heading to Montrose for house plants, Leaverton said: “Protect them in the vehicle and don’t just stick them in the back of a pickup truck and go up the mountain. The wind would destroy them by the time they get there.”
The library will provide a free plant for the first six people to register, as stated on the library website: “Plant swap! Bring your own plants, pots, seeds, or starts to trade…free books and resources to keep your plants healthy and happy.”
Colbert said this is the first Plant Party the library has held, but if it is popular, the library may hold other such events in the future.
Hennessy said she has been a gardener since childhood.
“I can bring anything to life,” she said. “I specialize in house plants and I enjoy outdoor plants as well.”
Library director Sarah Landeryou said to register for the Plant Party, go to the event notice on the website and click on the poster.
“We’re excited to host an event for everyone who loves to get growing around here,” said Joanna Spindler, adult program specialist for the library. “Telluride has so many house plant aficionados. It’ll be a fun community evening to swap plant starts, re-pot plants that need a little more growing room, and enjoy a terracotta pot painting station too. We’re also especially grateful that local plant maven Natasha Hennessy will be here to share her high level of expertise, so please feel free to come with your plant questions.”
Hennessy said she favors monstera house plants “and fiddle leaf fig tree. I can create a new tree from a branch.”
She said house plants that people may choose to bring to the Plant Party to swap include aloe, pilea and pothos. Pilea is a “prolific friendship-sharing plant,” Hennessy said.
Those interested can sign up to join at telluridelibrary.org/events. In addition to the Plant Party, other free events the library hosts for the community include books clubs, support groups, classes and workshops.
“The library is one of the last places you can gather and not be expected to buy something,” Spindler said. “It’s a real community gathering place where everyone is welcome. We try to offer a variety of programs to meet the needs of the community.”
Jill Wilson, public services manager at the library, added, “We love hosting events that incorporate the hobbies and interests of our community.”
Associate editor Ashley Bunton contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.