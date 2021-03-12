High can mean a lot of things, but when it comes to Telluride, well, let Telluride Theatre count the ways. The company’s latest show does not take place on the stage — a pesky pandemic has eliminated that option — but instead is a film shot in and around the area, from mountaintop to mine. “High History,” a collaboration with Telluride Historical Museum, streams nightly at 7 p.m., March 17-21.
What you don’t know about Telluride’s history may surprise you. Did you know Lon Remine lived side by side with the Utes? Or that Franny Patricio, a 1970s earth mama worked in the mines? Did you know about the drunk chickens? Local history is nothing but colorful and Telluride Theatre’s Artistic Director Sasha Sullivan and the company’s Executive Director Colin Sullivan pooled their considerable research and scriptwriting talents to feature the stories and improbable characters that did — and do — inhabit the valley.
The show features characters and influencers such as Lon Remine, LL Nunn, Alice Elliot, Big Billie and Franny Patricio.
“There are so many amazing characters throughout the years who have lived in Telluride,” Sasha Sullivan said. “For this show we have a few special ones we feature. We have a few fun, made-up ones as well.”
Taking a trip back in time and writing a history-based show was both challenging, fun and enlightening, Sullivan said.
“I have had so much fun writing and creating,” she said. “Writing a history play is really hard because I have to keep going back to the books to fact check … 95 percent of what is in the play is historically accurate.”
Sullivan wasn’t the only one having fun. The cast of 25 included six new faces ready to dive into the creative process. “High History” is the second film Telluride Theatre has produced since the pandemic shuttered theatres last March. “Home for the Holidays,” which was presented virtually in December, set the bar for creating in a safe environment. Working closely with San Miguel County Public Health Director, Grace Franklin, the company established COVID-19-safe protocols that allowed actors to film scenes in accordance with public health orders. Some worked solo, others in pods, and filming scenes outdoors heightened the safety factor. Sullivan said the protocols were part of what attracted new people to the theatre tribe.
“A lot of new people moved to town this last year,” she said. “People want to work and we’ve proven we can successfully and safely (produce a show). The trust factor is there. Artists want to create. These new people told us, ‘I just want to meet my people.’”
So, how does a theatre company go about it? Sullivan turned to her longtime artistic collaborator, filmmaker and visual artist Alexei Kaleina, to take the company’s pandemic-era shows to another medium. For the company’s actors, more accustomed to the process associated with creating a show for the stage, filming opened up a different way of performing. Julia Caulfield plays one of two roommates whose discovery of Telluride’s history guides “High History.” Her first experience performing for a camera rather than a live audience was for “Home for the Holidays.”
“Acting for film is really a different beast,” she said. “There’s such a different way of memorizing lines.”
For the stage Caulfield explained, actors work together and understand the linear flow of the show, while film is executed in pieces. Once your scene is filmed, you’re done, rather than having to perform live night after night.
“You don’t know what’s happening in other scenes,” she said. “You trust that the folks working behind the camera will turn it into magic.”
“High History,” the second filmed show written, filmed and produced by Telluride Theatre, has gone far to keep theatre, entertainment and genuine human connection alive during COVID-19.
“Filming has been a blast,” Sullivan said. “Our car is a mobile production unit filled with props, costumes and set stuff. And I get to work with one of my dearest friends in the world, Alexei, who is our resident filmmaker.”
This isn’t the first play Sullivan has written about Telluride’s vast history. In 2010, she and her husband Colin, wrote a history play in collaboration with the Telluride Historical Museum called “Inaccurate Reenactments.”
“We read over 10 books, did a ton of research and just immersed ourselves in it over the course of a year,” Sullivan said. “I became obsessed.”
So much so that when it came time to create the company’s season within the constraints of a pandemic, revisiting the rich seam of stories and characters of Telluride history was a no-brainer.
“The people who have lived here over the years have made Telluride what it is, and it has always fascinated me,” Sullivan said. “There is so much depth and character and story in this valley.”
The Sullivans have also written “Cops, Crimes and Criminals” and “Women in their Words,” both for the Telluride Historical Museum.
Throughout the pandemic, Telluride Theatre has stood strong and continued to create, bringing shows to audiences in any way possible.
“As a small nonprofit, we had a choice when COVID-19 hit; we could either roll over, give up and stop working, or we could innovate and continue,” Sullivan said. “We chose resilience and perseverance. We chose to show up and fight on and create work. This has been the most challenging year of my professional career, but we know it is so important to make work for our community and with our community. Our artists want to work, and it has helped all of us have a glimmer of hope, stay connected and provide happiness.”
“High History” streams online at 7 p.m., March 17-21. The show is for ages 17 and older. Tickets are one viewer on one device, $20; two viewers on one device, $35; three viewers or more on one device, $55.
For tickets, to become a member, or to volunteer, visit telluridetheatre.org.
