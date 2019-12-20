SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DEC. 2
LILLY VON STUCK: A semi got stuck in Ski Ranches.
FAIRLY SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person at the fairgrounds.
SIMPLE PHYSICS: Traction is required on slick surfaces if forward motion is desired.
WAS IT INNOCENT?: A backpack was found in court by a court employee. A deputy found the owner and returned it.
AS HARD TO FIND AS TURN SIGNALS: A deputy happened upon a vehicle with no lights activated and sitting partially in the highway. The vehicle was out of gas, but assistance was on the way. In the meantime the deputy showed the driver where the emergency hazard light switch was located.
DEC. 3
FOUND: Deputies executed a search and arrest warrant near Egnar. A 25-year-old Egnar man was arrested as a result.
DEC. 4
DID THEY GET THE HIGH SIGN?: A deputy conducted a marijuana grow site inspection.
NOT A HAPPY CLAMPER: A report of a disgruntled tradesman following employment termination did not reach the level of a crime.
WHO BROKE THE FIGHT CLUB RULE?: Deputies assisted the Norwood marshal with a fight amongst juveniles.
DEC. 5
IN SOME PLACES IT’S KNOWN AS LYFT: A deputy gave a ride to a motorist who wasn’t comfortable driving in inclement weather.
CHAIN GANG: A motorist declined assistance from a deputy who’d offered to help said motorist chain up.
LENDING A HAND: A deputy helped a motorist whose vehicle had broken down.
SLIDER: A vehicle slid off the road and had help extricating it.
SNOW SNAKE: A vehicle got stuck in the snow on Highway 145.
ROCKY ROAD: Rocks in the road were removed.
YOUR ODDS ARE GOOD, BUT THE GOODS ARE ODD: A deputy checked on a vehicle possibly stuck in the snow, but it was a woman who’d pulled over to cry because her date stood her up.
DEC. 6
WHOOSH: Your prize for speeding? A citation.
ALL’S WELL: Deputies assisted Telluride fire personnel with a carbon monoxide alarm in the Ski Ranches. Residents had evacuated and were OK.
IT KEEPS US FROM SPINNING INTO SPACE: But it also makes for rocks on the road.
GROUP W BENCH: There was a bag of garbage in the road.
AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies provided backup to the Telluride Marshal’s Office for a report of domestic violence.
DEC. 7
WINTER WARMUP: A deputy checked on a vehicle that was awkwardly parked in Norwood. The owner was warming up the vehicle.
IT’S A LONG WAY TO ILIUM: A 21-year-old Norwood area woman was arrested for DUI, careless driving, open container and leaving the scene of an accident.
IN VIOLATION: A 50-year-old man was arrested for violating a protection order.
FUMES: A motorist ran out of gas.
DEC. 8
STICKY STUFF: A motorist got stuck in the snow on Keystone Hill.
HEAVY WEATHER: It snowed and a semi got stuck.
SCIENCE!: The smell of gas at the Norwood school was determined to be natural venting from the meter as a result of atmospheric pressure changes.
ROUTE-FINDER GONE WRONG: An out-of-town motorist went up Tomboy Road and, unsurprisingly, got stuck. A local tow company got the vehicle unstuck.
TAKE IT THE BANK: The snowbank. A deputy helped the motorist continue motoring.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
NOV. 17
VANISHED: The case of a missing laptop and purse was closed for lack of further information.
NOV. 30
ICY = DICEY: Ice, the great leveler of all things wheeled or upright, did its number on a vehicle attempting to turn up a street. The driver slid backwards into a parked car. He was not issued a citation as he was chained up and had been driving cautiously.
DEC. 4
YOU’RE ON CANDID CAMERA: An employee suspected of stealing from the cash drawer was caught on camera doing just that after the business owner researched, purchased and installed video equipment. Upon contact with law enforcement, the now-terminated employee was found to have drug paraphernalia on his person, as well as an outstanding warrant.
DEC. 5
WARRANT ARREST: An officer checking on the welfare of a man found he was wet, “just passing through” and had apparent injuries to his hands. He declined medical attention and was found to have two outstanding warrants.
DEC. 6
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: The perpetrator of domestic violence was videoed in the act, which was shared with law enforcement.
DEC. 7
TWO BIRDS WITH ONE STONE: The occupants of a vehicle speeding down the spur were each taken to the pokey — one for an outstanding warrant, the other for driving with a license suspended for failing to pay child support.
DEC. 10
THIS IS WHAT THE FUTURE LOOKS LIKE: A two-car accident involving cars without drivers took place when a parked van slid into a parked car wreaking $1,000 in damage.
DEC. 12
DUPED: A man reported fraud when he got a check in the mail promising something likely too good to be true. Deposit this check, the letter said, and go buy some gift cards. Turns out the bank reported the check was no good and the man could not get recourse from his credit card company because he had authorized the purchase of said gift cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.