Snow is slowly appearing on nearby peaks, and the winter season is in sight with less than 100 days until opening day Nov. 24 (closing day is April 2, 2023).
Telski is currently selling tickets and passes and has announced new and exciting developments happening on the mountain this year. On Aug. 17, Telski launched their summer and fall pass sale, or the "early bird sale," as some locals refer to it.
Ticket prices have increased since last year. Carson Taylor, Telski director of mountain sales, explained that Telski officials look at other resorts, like Jackson Hole, Aspen and Sun Valley, as general guidelines and references when setting their prices each year.
"This year, everything's been marked up and indexed for inflation. Everything saw an inflationary increase across the board, which is a traditional approach. And our pricing is just indexing things for inflationary components. We do an annual review of our primary competitive set within this key space," Taylor said.
A local seasonal limited adult pass costs $1,300, and an unlimited season adult pass costs $1,750. A limited pass excludes all "blackout dates," like the days around the New Year and other public holidays when the mountain expects more visitors. The unlimited pass includes all of the blackout days.
These local passes will be for sale at various regional sales events, including the KOTO Ski Swap, which is back this year and will be held on Nov. 11-12. Other sales events will be held in places like Ridgway, Montrose and Durango. A full schedule of the event dates and prices can be found on the Telski website under the "Regional Sales Events 2022" tab.
"We offer more locally priced products for San Miguel County and what's considered our traditional drive market, which is the Western Slope of Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona," Taylor said.
Outside of the regional sale rates, destination prices are available through Oct. 10. With that pricing, an adult season pass costs $2,000. After Oct. 10, the regular season adult pass rate will be $2,600.
Although changes might be coming in the future for Epic Pass holders, Patrick Latcham, Telski's vice president of sales and marketing, assured everything would operate as usual this winter.
"Things are in the works for what will have in the 2023-24 ski season," Latcham regarding said the Epic Pass.
Separately, Telski will be taking over all five of the Telluride Sports locations they own. Vail Resort's lease of those locations ends in April 2023.
While the Epic Pass will remain the same, at least for this year, skiers and snowboarders will see big changes on the mountain. According to Latcham, Telski is "on target" to open Lift 9 (Plunge Lift) around the holiday season. Right now, they are pouring concrete, and the towers will be installed in mid-September. Telski just released a new rendering video online to give people a sense of what they can expect once the lift is updated and finished.
Also new this year will be the addition of an RFID (radio frequency identification) control and ticketing system. Common at other resorts, this new scanning system will allow skiers and snowboarders to keep their passes in their pockets when heading onto a lift. Unlike other resorts, human ticket-checkers will not be replaced with turnstile gates.
The new passes will not have a photo on the physical card, but a photo will appear on the checker's device when scanned.
"It's going to see a huge facelift. … All the old passes will be null and void. People can hammer them on their garage walls and put them on their Christmas trees. They are not going to work anymore. We will be printing and mailing passes to every single customer who buys in advance this winter," Taylor said.
Telski has been working on transitioning from barcode to RFID passes and tickets for a long time, Taylor explained.
This year, they finally received support from ownership to go ahead with the transition.
Taylor acknowledged there would be a learning curve with the new ticketing process and that Telski will work hard to be understanding. Officials plan to send out informative and in-depth instructions with regards to the new process.
For more information about all things Telski, as well as pass information and the regional local sales events, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
