Remember the rains of two weeks ago?
They feel like two years ago, and moisture would be most welcome. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor graphic — a team effort from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska, NOAA and the USDA — came out on Thursday.
It is not a happy picture: The entire state of Colorado is now in some form of drought.
Much of southwestern Colorado, including Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties, is in an extreme drought.
The drought monitor is not a forecast: indeed, as its mapmakers take pains to point out, in contrast “to most of the weather maps people see in the news,” this one looks backward. But looking forward, the news isn’t much better.
“There may be an isolated storm in the San Juans over the next few days,” National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Stackhouse said. “But unfortunately, we really don’t have very much good news” when it comes to significant moisture any time soon. “There’s a persistent high-pressure system situated to the southeast which will drift back toward the west, where it will build and amplify,” Stackhouse explained. “This means a return of hot and dry conditions. The high will shut down any access to residual monsoon moisture.”
There has not been a proper flow of monsoonal moisture in quite some time.
“I’ve been here five years,” Stackhouse said. “A few years ago, we did have a day where the high was in the exact place that we needed it to be, and we had direct access to the monsoonal moisture tap” that Arizona and New Mexico enjoy every summer. She remembers it vividly: “It was very active. The day blew by. We had a lot of flash flood warnings.”
By early next week, Stackhouse said, “the two climate models that we look at diverge. One, the European model, keeps the high in place over our forecast area, but the American model is trying to push the high to the east, which would allow in moisture from the monsoon.”
Along with an extreme drought come increased chances of large fires; at press time, the Pine Gulch fire, burning north of Grand Junction, was 13,074 acres in size and just five percent controlled (fire danger across the region was rated to be “very high”). “Especially at this time of year, it will still be hot and dry,” and despite the fact that local forests recently eased fire-restrictions, “people need to be cautious” when it comes to campfires, Stackhouse said.
Another consequence of droughts is low reservoirs, rising water temperatures, and as the drought monitor puts it, “fish kills.”
Tim Patterson, the owner of RIGS Fly Shop in Ridgway, recalled that drought conditions were worse two years ago, “with much hotter temperatures than what we’re seeing.”
By the time the message about the deleterious effects of hot temperatures on fish “got out, the trajectory was changing,” Patterson said, “and we’re seeing something similar happening now: the days are shorter, and temperatures are cooler.”
Each locale is different, “but the Uncompaghre River, out of Ridgway, is dam-controlled and stays cold,” Patterson said. It helps to “fish in the morning, as opposed to the afternoon.” You might even do that today: Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s sixth smallmouth bass tournament ends Sunday, offering more than $10,000 in prize money. Smallmouth bass were introduced illegally to the reservoir over a decade ago; controlling their numbers in the reservoir means that fewer can escape and threaten native fishes in rivers nearby, including the waters of the Colorado and the Gunnison. “Anglers have been very effective at removing these fish in prior tournaments and we appreicate their assistance,” CPW aquatic biologist Eric Gardunio has said. “Anyone who catches even one fish has a chance to win a big prize.”
