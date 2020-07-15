With the first day of school schedule for Aug. 19, Telluride School District officials have been discussing the options for returning to school during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The district hosted two question-and-answer forums this week— one Tuesday night and a follow-up meeting Wednesday night. The second session was not over in time before press time Wednesday afternoon.
Incoming Superintendent John Pandolfo started the Tuesday meeting with a brief introduction in asking all participants to be cordial, as the topic of sending students back to school in the fall has resulted in heated debates nationally.
“In reviewing the survey (of parents and staff) comments, it’s very clear that there are many, many perspectives throughout the community and throughout the staff about everything that we’re dealing with here,” he said. “We have a lot of difference perspectives on live versus remote (instruction). We have a lot of different perspectives on masks versus no masks. Everyone’s perspective deserves respect. It becomes an emotional topic. Keep conversation respectful.”
The district has created plans for all possible back-to-school scenarios, which Pandolfo called a “work in progress.”
“We’re learning more all the time,” he explained. “Our discussions with Dr. (Sharon) Grundy and Grace Franklin at the county are informing that, as well as all the research we are doing.”
Ideally, he added, all students will be able to return to classrooms for the upcoming year, but it’s more realistic to expect a combination of in-class and remote instruction. Cameras that swivel and follow instructors are being installed in classrooms to help facilitate online learning.
“We are preparing for all possible scenarios, and we’re going to do our best to do the best possible jobs in all possible scenarios. We could end up in 100 percent remote like we did in the spring. Our goal, clearly, long-term goal anyway, is to be 100 percent of students in schools in classrooms, and more likely, to get to that point, we’re going to have to be somewhere in between,” Pandolfo said.
Face coverings will be mandatory, he added, while physical distancing will be achieved through smaller class sizes and no large assemblies. Students who test positive for the virus must stay at home for 10 days. Students who are in contact with a known positive must do the same for two weeks. Families may choose to keep their child out of school and complete schoolwork 100 percent online.
The campus will be closed for lunch as well, which means students won’t be able to go to Clark’s or anywhere else during that time.
“When kids are in the building we can kind of control the groups they are in. We know we can’t do it after school. We know we can’t do it on the weekends. But during the hours of school we want to be able to do that. I use the word ‘control’ loosely,” Telluride Middle/High School Principal Sara Kimble said. “ But if they go to Clark’s, there’s a whole other plethora of issues at Clark’s. Occasionally, not all the time, we have seen students making poor decisions off campus of sharing things that they should not share. That definitely increases risk.”
Officials stressed the importance of following best public health practices, including self-monitoring.
“We need for student and staff, if they are sick, showing any symptoms or anything else, to stay home, assuming we’re coming to school at all,” Pandolfo said. “We absolutely need to be working with face coverings, and I know there are a lot of different perspectives on that.”
Dr. Grundy of the Telluride Regional Medical center said, “it’s going to take the whole village,” especially over the next month.
“In order for us to do our jobs as a school system, we really need the entire community to be pitching into that and that is really following these guidelines and working with us. Nothing is going to be perfect, but we are going to do are absolute best,” she said. “ … It really is what we're all doing in controlling these numbers and cases that will impact our ability to maintain school.”
The virus is something that everyone is going to have to adapt to living with, she added, at least for the foreseeable future.
"This whole next year, this virus isn’t going away. We all need to learn how to adapt to this new baseline,” Grundy said. “It’s here. I think it’s going to be part of our society for the next year. Part of school will be helping kids being able to adapt to this different world where we have to wear a facial covering. I think kids can adapt to this very easily.”
To view the recordings of the meetings in English and Spanish, visit tellurideschool.org.
