The San Miguel Behavioral Health Solutions Panel, which was created through the taxpayer approved 2018 Ballot Measure 1A, continues to distribute funds from a .75 mill property tax to support local behavioral health services in the county.
Over the past 12 months, the panel has aided initiatives in the Norwood and Telluride schools for students, provided funding to the Good Neighbor Fund in supporting individuals who need behavioral health services, helped with individual clinicians and local agencies providing behavioral health services in the county, and provided funding to the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office behavioral health team.
“The panel recognized the unique times we are living through and moved quickly to provide funding in our county to improve access to behavioral health services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carol Friedrich, chair of the panel and director of social services for San Miguel and Ouray counties, according to a news release. “At the same time, we are making investments in our community to build in long-term solutions to the problems we and other stakeholders have identified that prevent people from accessing services.”
In April, the panel contributed $60,000 to the Good Neighbor Fund that provides financial support to individuals who need behavioral health services but cannot otherwise afford them. Residents and individuals who work in San Miguel County with a proven financial need are eligible to receive up to $1,500 for behavioral health treatments. To date, over 35 requests totaling $47, 150 have been paid on behalf of residents or workers in the county. Individuals can apply for these funds by visiting tchnetwork.org/gnf-application.
In addition, the panel provided $60,000 to four local agencies to provide behavioral health services to their clients, including the Telluride Regional Medical Center, the Uncompahgre Medical Center, The Center for Mental Health and Tri-County Health Network.
In December 2020, the panel issued a request for proposals for organizations to hire and oversee the activities of a Behavioral Health Systems Navigator (BHSN). At its Jan. 28 meeting, the panel awarded the three-year contract for this position to Tri-County Health Network, an experienced community provider of care coordination and care management services, according to the release.
The purpose of this position is to eliminate barriers in San Miguel County and raise awareness of resources available. The BHSN will work with a multi-disciplinary team across San Miguel County and beyond to support clients and address the social determinants that impact the clients’ health by linking them with resources for care. The BHSN will be accessible to all San Miguel County community members.
“This position is so needed in our county,” Friedrich said. “The behavioral health system is complicated with many different providers and programs. Tri-County Health Network will work to assist individuals in navigating this system to get the help they need. We’re excited to see the impact this person will have in our communities.”
The panel has also supported the San Miguel County Sheriff’s co-responder program. This program ensures that trained mental health professionals either respond with or instead of regular law enforcement to calls, which may involve an individual experiencing a mental health crisis or emergency. The goal of the program is to prevent the incarceration of individuals with a mental illness, and to ensure that individuals receive the appropriate response from the Sheriff’s Office given their condition. The program now supports two full-time mental health professionals allowing for 24/7 coverage across the county. The panel provided $59, 566 in funding in July and recently awarded an additional $40,444.
In addition, the panel recently provided $25,000 in funding to support professional development for behavioral health clinicians serving San Miguel County residents or workers. Based on a review of community needs, the panel identified the need for funding to support local professionals seeking additional training or credentials to better meet the needs of their clients. Licensed professionals can apply for tuition and travel assistance to pay for training provided by recognized and credentialed education providers. One local clinician recently received approval to be reimbursed for their successful completion of coursework leading to a Certified Addictions Counselor credential in Colorado.
The panel continues to work to identify its priorities and recently identified the three priorities to support, either through standalone funding opportunities or existing initiatives. These include: Expand and support San Miguel County’s behavioral health workforce with a specific emphasis on improving services for our community members who speak Spanish; implement changes to reduce barriers and improve access; and continuing to support in-person crisis response services in the county.
“We are excited to be able to support our community through funding to pay for treatment, funding to help clinicians get additional training, and continued support for the Sheriff’s Office and their co-responder program,” Friedrich said. “We will continue to evaluate the landscape of behavioral health services in the county and support initiatives, agencies and organizations to close the gaps, improve access to services, and improve the mental health and wellness of all of our citizens.”
The next meeting of the panel is Feb. 25. More information on the panel can be found at sanmiguelbehavioralhealth.org.
