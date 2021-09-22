Even as wildfires rage across the West and the effects of climate change are palpable, multiple public lands bills have stuttered in Congress, unable to pass in both chambers. In response, Coloradan senators and representatives implemented creative strategies to try to incorporate protections for wild lands in other legislation.
Congress has yet to pass major public lands bills, such as the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Environment (CORE) Act, but Congressman Joe Neguse has found a way to incorporate some of its key protections into President Joe Biden’s new economic agenda.
On Sept. 10, Neguse announced that Congress was able to include funding to protect the Thompson Divide near Carbondale into Biden’s economic Build Back Better Plan.
“This area is one of Colorado’s most treasured landscapes, one I have been working to protect since I first took office,” Neguse said in a statement to the Daily Planet. “The effort to protect these areas has been underway for nearly a decade, led by our local Colorado communities, and I’m so grateful to get us one step closer to making them a reality.”
Local wilderness conservation groups and county governments have been working to protect the land in the Thompson Divide for more than a decade.
“We just applaud Representative Neguse and Senator Bennet for using all the avenues at their disposal to further the CORE Act, whether in part or in full — in any way that fits. They are working hard to honor the boots-on-the-ground community activism that has been taking place,” Robyn Cascade, a leader of Great Old Broads for Wilderness, told the Daily Planet.
Biden’s economic initiative aims to create jobs, cut taxes and reduce costs for working families. To help address climate change, Biden’s agenda has a special focus on developments that improve the United States’ energy efficiency and clean energy standards. This includes adding jobs in the clean energy sector, more tax credits for electric vehicles and creating a new Civilian Climate Corps.
Last week, Neguse welcomed President Biden to Colorado. On Sept. 14, the two politicians toured the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s campus near Boulder. In an address, Biden discussed the need for better land protections and initiatives to combat climate change, citing this summer’s flooding and the devastating wildfires across the West.
It was Biden’s first visit to Colorado since his election and part of his state tour to gain support for the Build Back Better agenda, which amounts to a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package and is going through Congress now.
With the investment in climate-friendly infrastructure and more environmental protections comes the decision to protect more natural environments from oil and gas drilling — such as the Thompson Divide.
“This is the only component of the CORE Act that fits because it has a budget component,” Cascade said.
Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have passed the resolution that provides the general outline for the bill, but specific committees are still negotiating the details.
Neguse successfully advocated for public lands protections and funding in the Natural Resources Committee, which approved language in the bill that would allot $500,000 to purchase existing leases from oil and gas companies that own land on in the Greater Thompson Area. It would also prevent future leasing. This would allow protection from further oil and gas development for 200,000 acres of land — almost half of the CORE Act’s total acreage — which would then be open to outdoor recreation.
As the transition towards climate-friendly energy increases, it gives oil and gas companies with land in the Thompson Divide an option to withdraw.
“It’s an opportunity for corporations who can see the writing on the wall to get some financial gain,” Cascade said.
The legislation also would provide $1 million in funding to develop a methane use pilot program that could capture and use methane that flows from underground coalmines, which are largely no longer operational. Currently, methane spreads into the atmosphere, contributing to greenhouse gases, but the project would convert the gas to energy generation. Garfield, Gunnison and Delta counties have all requested that the pilot program be developed.
Beyond Colorado, the Build Back Better agenda has a provision to reverse a land swap that transferred over 2,000 acres from the federal government to private copper mining interests in Oak Flat, Arizona. There are also protections from uranium mining for 1 million acres near the Grand Canyon and an amendment to ban new oil and gas development in the Chaco Canyon Cultural Heritage Area in New Mexico.
Offshore, the legislation would stop the Interior Department from authorizing new oil and gas production on the Outer Continental Shelf, and any federally controlled waters off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, as well as parts of the Gulf of Mexico.
