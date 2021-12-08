After you’ve wrapped all your presents from Noel Night and placed them under the tree, head up to Mountain Village for the Holiday Prelude Saturday and Sunday. Inches of snow graced the village this week just in time for the magical weekend. Santa Claus and his elves will make a special appearance, and there will be activities for both children and those who remain children at heart.
“Kicking off the holidays with Noel Night and Holiday Prelude in this magical community is one of my favorite weekends of the year. Mother Nature always seems to deliver a fresh blanket of snow as if to say that it’s time to celebrate the holidays and to ski,” said Heidi Stenhammer, Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) administration & operations manager.
The event is a collaborative effort between TMVOA, the Town of Mountain Village, Telski, the Madeline Hotel and Residences, and local businesses.
Santa followed the winter weather and will be stationed in Heritage Plaza both days from 1-5 p.m. to greet and take photos with children. After taking a picture with Santa, kids can take a magical train ride through the village. Goodie bags and a holiday-themed scavenger hunt will be available for children near the musician’s tent. The skating rink will be open free of charge for kids young and old Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
In previous years, Santa has set up shop in the conference center, but this year he prefers the plaza to keep his elves and attendees safe during the holidays.
“We ask that, even though this is outdoors, that the public please wear masks and remain socially distant to help protect Santa and his elves,” Stenhammer said.
Saturday night, the weekend peaks with the Tree Lighting Ceremony in the plaza at 6 p.m. Santa and carolers will attend and provide a holiday soundtrack to the ceremony. The stunning Blue Spruce is from Covered Bridge Ranch outside of Montrose. At the conclusion of the holiday season, the tree will be repurposed and used as mulch. The lighting of the tree is Stenhammer’s favorite event of the weekend, especially since the spruce is dusted by snow and the lighting will be all the more magical.
“The lighting of the tree is always so much more beautiful when it’s dusted with the sparkly white stuff, and the delay of snow this season makes it even more special. My favorite events are the lighting of the Mountain Village tree with Mayor Laila Benitez with a dramatic appearance by Santa followed by caroling with the elves, which evokes the spirit of the season,” Stenhammer added.
Following the lighting of the tree, the Telluride Figure Skating Club will present its annual holiday performance. The show is one of a kind, and visitors have often expressed that it’s their favorite part of the weekend event, Stenhammer explained.
Once the local talent has wowed the audience and left the ice, the rink will open for an ice-skating party.
Throughout the weekend, local merchants in the village will be extending discounts until 7 p.m. for those needing to get some last minute shopping in before the holidays.
“Shoppers will receive some of the best discounts of the year, along with raffles, giveaways, food and drink specials, and more,” according to a Mountain Village news release.
The Holiday Prelude, formerly the Jingle Jam, first began in 2014 and really took off in 2016 and 2017, Stenhammer explained. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic, but 2021 marks the prelude’s “return to Mountain Village.”
“The Holiday Prelude, this year more than ever, represents holiday cheer, wonder, and above all, community,” said Zoe Dohnal, the town’s business development and sustainability director. “Mountain Village is already a picturesque place, but with the stunning Christmas tree in the center of Heritage Plaza, Santa and his elves, and the polar express train rides, the Village Center is nothing short of magical.”
For more information, visit telluride.com or townofmountainvillage.com.
