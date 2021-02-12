Positivity rates, incidence rates, hospitalizations —a year ago, it’s likely few knew what this trio of metrics stood for, much less had heard the term ‘Covid.’
Public health officials in San Miguel County use all three statistics to help them track the progress of the coronavirus locally. The rate of hospitalizations is especially important in rural regions such as the San Juans. There are few hospitals around here, period, which translates to extremely small number of beds in local Intensive Care Units (ICUs).
Montrose Memorial Hospital, for example, has just eight beds in its ICU, said Leann Tobin, the hospital’s chief marketing and philanthropy officer.
“We have another 18-20 beds in our Medical-Surgical, or ‘med-surge’ unit,” Tobin added, “where Covid patients go who aren’t as sick.”
Earlier this week, there was just one Covid patient in the ICU at MMH, and another in “med-surge.”
“We had a big spike of patients in December,” Tobin said. “But occupancy has been going down over the past month.”
Joseph Ardagna, M.D., the medical director for Montrose County Public Health (and the hospital’s advisor on Covid-19), consults every Wednesday with hospital staff and state officials on the trajectory of the virus in Montrose County.
“Dr. Ardagna’s graphics show that we’ve had our surge, and the demand for ICU Covid beds will decrease,” Tobin said. On the other hand, “On Friday night (Feb. 5), our ICU was at capacity, but not all were Covid patients. It all depends on who else is sick.”
Regional ICUs fill up fast. As Tobin put it, “it can change from one minute to the next.”
Ninety minutes up the road from Montrose in Grand Junction — where SCL/St. Mary’s Medical Center and Community Hospital are located — the availability of ICU beds has gone up.
Mesa County Public Health Dept. spokesperson Amanda Mayle said, “Our ICU beds were 91.7 percent utilized on January 21.” Earlier this week, Grand Junction ICUs were at 72.7 percent capacity.
Hospitals “are our last line of defense if someone gets severely ill,” Mayle said. “They’re one piece, and a key piece, of what we monitor: we want to make sure everyone has access to a hospital bed if they need one. We take other steps,” such as offering testing, and vaccines, and urging community members to distance, wear masks, and wash their hands frequently, “in hopes that people don’t get sick enough to need to be admitted.”
“Hospitalizations was probably one of our most concerning metrics early on,” said San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna, “because regional hospitalizations were fluctuating to the point of near-capacity, and because we have a tourism economy where people are coming to do activities where they can get injured.”
“Our medical center doesn’t have the capacity” to take on significant numbers of skiing or snowboard-related injuries, in addition to a surge in Covid-19 cases, Bordogna pointed out. At press time, San Miguel County Health’s Covid-19 dashboard showed zero cases requiring hospitalization, and a total of 10 since March of last year.
“If people are aware of an important data point that we’re not sharing, let me know if it’s really valuable and informative, and we can add it,” Bordogna said. As for the drop in hospitalizations, he’s glad to see them, but as he pointed out, the Town of Telluride does not exist in a bubble. Instead, it’s part of the greater Four Corners area, a short drive from three other states.
“When Utah fills up, they send patients to Colorado,” Bordogna said. “When New Mexico fills up, same thing. California’s sending patients to other states. We have to remember, a big spike in cases in another state can be bad news for us.”
Still, Bordogna is optimistic.
“We want to be able to address not just Covid patients, but other medical emergencies,” he said, “and we’re in a much better place now” that vaccinations have started, and medical workers have sufficient PPE.
“It’s a different world,” he said. “At least now, our hospital and front-line workers have been vaccinated, or they’re in the process. In a month or two, they’ll be even safer.” (Both vaccines being distributed in the U.S. require two doses, given either three or four weeks apart.)
“If we can get there,” to that Sunday seven weeks hence when ski season ends, “we know the type of tourists coming after that,” Bordogna added (lower-key types, presumably, who look forward to festivals centered on music and cinema, food and wine, and yoga). Also by that point, a bigger percentage of local residents, and visitors, will have received vaccines. In short, Telluride will be in a better, safer position to handle both virus-related and other types of medical emergencies. Said Bordogna, “I almost feel like we’re in a sprint to April 4.”
