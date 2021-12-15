The outdoor recreational opportunities in the Telluride area are seemingly endless. With winter underway, strapping on skis is a common practice for many. If avoiding lift lines is a factor in deciding where to ski, then consider Nordic skiing at one of several locations.
Both Trout and Priest lakes are open for the season, Telluride Nordic Association Board President Eric Trommer explained. The Down Valley River Trail between Silverpick Road and the highway maintenance at Deep Creek is also groomed and ready to go, he added. Then there’s the Valley Floor and Telluride Town Park, too.
Trommer said there is up to three feet of snow at both Trout and Priest lakes, thanks to last week’s storm, which “helped significantly.” There’s more snowfall predicted throughout this week.
“Our Trout Lake railroad grade is as good as it gets right now. We have a snowcat parked up there and groom that everyday. That’s in super shape up there,” he said. “At Priest, the conditions are good, but not excellent. We’re still working on getting those trails open. … It’s all skiable up there, but there’s a rough spot here and there.”
He added that any additional snowfall will only “help us again put another layer down.”
“We were scrambling a little bit at first. We had some previous snow prior to that, so Trout was open, but we’re in full gear right now. We’re open for business, and it’s all free skiing. Our parking lots are getting full, especially at Trout Lake.”
The association’s groomed trails typically see 20,000 skier days of usage per year. Last year was particularly busy, Trommer added.
“We were so darn busy last year because we had no restrictions since cross country skiing is naturally socially distanced. We were packed last year the whole season,” he said. “My planning is we won’t have those big numbers this year, but I might be surprised. We’ll see. It’s been a slim snow year so far. I’ve seen it worse, but once we have the snow this time of year it just stays there.”
A team of four makes sure the trails are groomed everyday, especially since the association plans for it to be busier during the holiday season.
“Typically we’re open before the ski area is, and we have heavy usage all the way up through the holidays,” Trommer said.
The association also has the Telluride Nordic Center in Telluride Town Park’s Hanley Rink building, where rentals (skis, ice skates, sleds and snowshoes) and lessons are available.
“We run a lean machine. We’re a nonprofit, so we rely on donations and memberships,” Trommer said. “For visitors coming in, if they just want to go for a day, they can get a lesson and rent skis. That’s a busy little operation. We’ll ramp up through the holidays. That place will be humming.”
The association’s recent purchase of a new snowcat is the focus of its current $15,000 fundraiser. With winter in full swing, Trommer hopes memberships and donations will increase.
“Now that people are out skiing, I assume memberships and donations will ramp up,” he said.
Donations can be made at the Nordic center, at any of the groomed trails or online at telluridenordic.com.
But the best part of the association, Trommer said, is spreading the activity of Nordic skiing to anyone who is interested.
“Anybody of any income level can ski. That’s important to us,” he said. “It makes me so happy to see people out skiing. That’s what turns me on about this whole thing — people outside doing a fun, easy activity.”
Trail conditions are updated regularly on the association’s website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter).
