Recreation ranger program will help educate visitors to local public lands

Snow is melting and summer is in full swing. With summer tourism rapidly increasing in the Telluride region, the area’s natural resources and outdoor infrastructure are under greater stress. To respond to the growing number of visitors and recreators, San Miguel County and the U.S. Forest Service are increasing the number of forest rangers at popular recreation sites.
On Wednesday, June 7, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved funding for a ranger recreation program.
The agreement between San Miguel County, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Forest Service — which includes Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests — will boost rangers’ presence at popular outdoor sites in the region.
“It’s a benefit to the community to have people on the ground. Locals and visitors have a point of contact if they have questions,” Krys Smith, recreation manager for the Norwood Ranger District, told the Planet. “It is important to be visible to the public and to be available and approachable.”
The goal is to have recreation rangers on frequently visited trails, campsites and roads, including the Wasatch Trail, the Jud Wiebe trail, Black Bear Road, the Lizard Head Pass dispersed camping area and Priest Lake and Alta Lakes camping areas.
Beyond the greater field presence at popular recreation areas, the funds will help pay for better signage and more maintenance and upgrades to recreation facilities.
With more rangers present, visitors can also learn about how to minimize their impact on the environment, such as leave no trace principles, and encourage better stewardship of the local lands that people are exploring.
“We do focus on youth in a lot of our programs. It really helps the younger generation under their relationship to the landscape and public lands,” Smith said. “And it helps remind their parents and elders to pick up after themselves.”
The BOCC approved a financial plan for a Recreation Ranger Program, which will use funds from San Miguel County, to hire, train and monitor short-term recreation rangers who will be available in highly visible recreation areas to speak to visitors, offer conservation education, do trail work, coordinate volunteers and improve existing recreation facilities, including information kiosks, picnic tables and restrooms.
San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom told the Planet that “San Miguel County is pleased to continue cooperative efforts” with the program.
“It is a valuable service for residents and visitors alike,” Holstrom said.
The crew will have between four and six rangers who will all complete their training this June.
Once trained, there will be daily patrol coverage from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
These temporary employees will be hired by the Forest Service or through partner organizations such as Conservation Legacy and American Conservation Experience. The rangers will be onsite in the Norwood Ranger District from the end of May to early October.
Under the agreement approved at this BOCC meeting, San Miguel County will provide up to $30,000 for the program.
For the 2023 season, an operating plan is in place with a primary focus on speaking with visitors at high-use recreation sites on federal lands around Telluride.
The rangers will be well-versed in the region’s geology, ecology and trail systems, as well as wildfire prevention and land stewardship principles like leave no trace.
“Some of our folks have great knowledge about the local flora and fauna, so it really helps having people out in the field,” Smith said.
As part of their youth education, the Norwood Ranger District also hosts Discovery Tuesday events and the library.
The activities foster learning about wildlife, the natural world and which elements are needed to sustain healthy life. This week, kids explored an “ecosystem in a jar” and collected items in nature to create their own enclosed ecosystem.
Beyond education, the recreation rangers will also be responsible for creating volunteer cleanup projects and monitoring illegal camping.
Rangers will be present at weekly farmers’ markets, the Telluride 4th of July Parade, the Norwood 4th of July Parade, Blues and Brews Festival, Norwood’s Pioneer Days Parade and Cars and Colors Festival.
