The Mountain Village Design Review Board unanimously approved the Lot 644 affordable-housing project this month, after looking over the latest plans for the town-owned property in the Meadows neighborhood during Final Architecture Review at a Nov. 3 meeting.
At that time, town planner Amy Ward explained the applicant, Triumph Development West, has satisfied the previously listed conditions, including featuring a revised storage building to accommodate recycling and additional dumpsters, a more detailed play area, and further exploring a particular access tract that would accommodate snow-plowing services.
She added there were “no significant architectural changes” to the plan. The project proposal consists of 29 employee condominiums spread throughout four separate buildings, including a multi-family building with 12 one- and two-bedroom condo units and three townhome-style buildings with a total of 17 two- and three-bedroom condo units. The project will also provide a total of 56 parking spaces.
The maximum height is 44 feet, which is “well under” the town’s the allowable maximum of 53 feet, Ward said.
“I have no concerns about the height as shown in the current drawings,” she explained.
Mike Foster of Triumph Development West presented the plans on behalf of the Mountain Village Housing Authority and Town of Mountain Village during the design review board meeting this month. He explained the team has met with governmental officials and neighborhood residents several times up until this point.
“I feel like we’ve been very diligently going through the process,” he said, adding the project will also eventually have a more formal name moving forward.
He thanked everyone for their input so far and said the “project is much better now than it was initially.”
Town manager Paul Wisor explained the project could commence as soon as the ground is ready.
“Under the current schedule, the town will issue a building permit in February, and site work will begin after the snow begins to melt in April,” he said.
The 1.6-acre area was designated for the development of deed-restricted housing in the early 1990s, when Mountain Village was originally a planned unit development prior to the incorporation of Mountain Village.
“The development of Lot 644 is part of the town’s greater Community Housing Initiative committed to building a variety of for sale and rental units both within and outside Mountain Village boundaries to help meet the increasing need for affordable community housing,” Wisor previously said.
There are currently no other future potential projects to develop town-owned property within Mountain Village limits, though one other site has been identified.
“The only other potential location for a town-owned project of the size and scope of Lot 644 is to the east the town shop, which sits just to the northeast of the Boulders,” Wisor explained. “This lot was identified by the Meadows Resident Advisory Board for potential affordable housing, but the town currently has no plans for development at this time.”
The town is continuing its affordable-housing efforts elsewhere, however, including exploring the recently announced Alexander Property in Ilium.
“The town continues to work on Phase IV of VCA. At Thursday’s Council meeting, Town Council will consider an agreement with Triumph for Triumph to move forward with construction documents and negotiations with modular factories to lock in a final price for the modular units,” Wisor said. “Also at Thursday’s Council meeting, staff will present in executive sessions its findings to date regarding the feasibility of developing 55 acres in Ilium that the town currently has under contract. At a previous meeting, Town Council requested staff pause on their efforts to pursue entitlements for development of 37 acres in Norwood, while staff further explores the opportunity in Ilium, but development of affordable housing in Norwood remains on the town’s priority list.”
For the full council agenda, visit townofmountainvillage.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.