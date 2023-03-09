Marshal's office, school district address 'swatting' incidents

As part of a troubling trend sweeping the country from Virginia to California, multiple Colorado schools were temporarily placed under “secure” status twice within a week due to coordinated “swatting” threats — during which an anonymous person makes a false and threatening call; sometimes posing as an active shooter with gunfire in the background — in a nefarious attempt to trigger a large-scale response from law enforcement and first responders, drawing them to a specific location. Telluride was among at least 20 school districts across the state that received false threats, including Aspen, Boulder, Durango and Glenwood Springs. The secure status at each school was eventually lifted after no credible threats were found.
Some schools were evacuated, while others sprang into practiced responses, including sheltering-in-place and securing perimeters, according to a story in The Denver Post. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also assisted various law enforcement agencies to investigate these swatting calls.
Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte reported that early in the morning of Feb. 22, his office was notified by a school resource officer that there were active shooter threats at several schools across the state.
“A short time later, we were alerted by our dispatch center they had been notified by the FBI that these were swatting calls, and they were occurring statewide,” he said. “The Telluride School District was targeted in this initial incident.”
The public school district and the Telluride Mountain School (TMS) were both in a unique situation that day as classes were dismissed due to snow. Additionally, the marshal’s department was aware that swatting calls were occurring all over the state.
“When dispatch received the call on Feb. 22, we responded to the school and patrolled out of an abundance of caution,” he explained. “We take all threats to our schools seriously, gathered information quickly and responded appropriately. Having a school resource officer on campus gives us the ability to receive updates and intelligence in real time.”
In corresponding with district parents the same day, Telluride School District Superintendent John Pandolfo wrote, “A swatting call was made to dispatch targeting our district, which was handled by our local Marshal’s office and determined to be non-credible fairly quickly. The Marshals did due diligence and checked all of our schools as part of their response. I am aware that a similar threat was made to at least two nearby districts.”
When another round of swatting threats swept the state a week later, on March 1, Telluride did not receive a call. Once again, the district was in a unique position that morning as students were out of school for parent-teacher conferences. Nevertheless, Comte and Pandolfo worked together to increase safety precautions with officer patrols on standby, visibly and on-scene, in case a call or threat came in, even though officials knew the call was part of another statewide swatting incident.
Pandolfo again reached out to district parents on March 1, this time summarizing “reunification” steps the district would undertake should a threat be deemed credible. This reunification process includes sharing information regarding when and where parents may retrieve students, parking directions, need for identification, what parents should do if they are unable to pick up students, and next steps in terms of returning to normal operations.
There have been several security incidents in the district in recent years, including a bomb threat in 2020. In August 2021, marshals called for a lockdown due to concerns about an unstable adult employed by a partner organization of the district. Once that adult was located off-campus, the lockdown was lifted. In November 2021, there was a shooting on a property next to the main campus that resulted in a lockdown of about 10 minutes until marshals secured the scene.
“Every event is unique, and our responses often need to be unique. We need the community to trust law enforcement and the schools to respond and give time for us to respond and communicate,” Pandolfo said. “This takes patience under stressful circumstances, and I appreciate the trust and patience of our community.”
Neither TMS nor the Norwood School district received swatting calls during either incident.
“Swatting events, as with any false report, take up a lot of our resources as staff have to respond to wherever the threat was directed,” Comte said. “Had we not known these were swatting calls, officers, deputies, emergency services and fire personnel would be responding from all over the county until we could ensure safety of our students, staff and community members. Responding as quickly as we would, in winter conditions, puts everyone at risk.”
For the most up-to-date information regarding any school-related emergency or threat, families should ensure emails on file with the Telluride School District and/or with TMS are up to date, as well as follow the Town of Telluride and Telluride Marshal’s Department on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.