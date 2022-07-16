JULY 5
Seller: CWC Properties LLC
Buyer: Kayenta Condo LLC
Property: 129 Lost Creek Lane Unit 5, Mountain Village
Price: $3 million
JULY 6
Seller: Walton Accommodations 61 LLC
Buyer: James and Jenna Thompson
Property: 135 San Joaquin Unit 301 ABC, Mountain Village
Price: $850,000
Seller: Mark Pu
Buyer: Marisco Holdings LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 315-51 and 315-52, Mountain Village
Price: $425,000
JULY 7
Seller: Charles and Joan Dear
Buyer: Fred and Susan Spencer
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 411-48, Mountain Village
Price: $20,000
