With 355 inches of snowfall this year, conditions on the mountain have been great, but the same can’t be said for area roadways. Winter is always pothole season and this year is no different. However, it seems like the roads throughout the Town of Telluride are especially pocked, mainly the stretch of Main Street in front of Clark’s Market. Pacific Avenue is another rough patch, specifically at the intersection of Pine Street, where gravel was laid after a lengthy construction closure due to the SMPA lot project.
Town manager Ross Herzog said Public Works crews have regularly filled the potholes in front of Clark’s and throughout town with cold patch, a quick fix until regular asphalt can be brought in during the spring.
“An outcome from our awesome snow year, combined with rainy conditions and seasonal limitations result in the cold patch allowing water to get underneath it, and then traffic pulls it out of the holes and our process repeats,” he explained. “Cold patching is only a temporary fix, and it’s the one available to crews until we can obtain batches of asphalt from the pavement plant once the weather warms up.”
The town has gone through 24,000 pounds of cold patch so far this season and it won’t stop there.
“We also just received an additional order, allowing our organization to keep pace with the demands and minimize our roads from damage,” Herzog said.
With the spring offseason less than two weeks away, Herzog said motorists can expect a street closure between the Mahoney roundabout and Davis Street as crews repair the roadway. Another town road project slated for the summer is a $1.6 million asphalt overlay of the Spur, he added.
“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their patience as they navigate around our very hard-working road work crews, and please continue to give our staff plenty of space to do their jobs safely,” Herzog said.
Stuart Armstrong, owner of Telluride Tire & Auto Service, said the town is doing a “hell of a job” mitigating the road damage, but he’s still seeing a high number of vehicles with pothole- or rock-related damage.
“I had the best winter I’ve ever had in 25 years in Telluride,” he said, adding that he’s been selling more sets of winter tires than in previous seasons.
Fixing a blown tire, which is the most common pothole-caused carnage, can cost between $100 and $200. Rocks on the road are to blame for most suspension problems, he added, which can put a driver back $400 to $500, depending on severity. He explained cars with low-profile tires, like most sports cars, are most susceptible to blow out a tire on a pothole.
Those are not cheap mistakes, but Armstrong had a suggestion in avoiding such headaches; slow down.
“All the damage I’ve seen could have been avoided if people slow down,” he said. “ … You can take a small car and drive through a pothole at low speeds and not hurt the rim. You drive through it at 35 mph, it doesn’t have time to react, the tire gets caught between the wall and the pothole, and blows the tire out.”
While the town and Armstrong are doing their part in minimizing pothole problems, citizens have taken to social media to talk about it — Telluride Sweet Rants, naturally, where a lengthy thread has spawned.
“I think Lawson Hill is working to compete with (Telluride) on who can have the roughest street with engulfing potholes,” David Eckman jokingly commented.
Chris Anderson doesn’t see what all the fuss is about since they don’t have potholes in Mountain Village.
But Steve Kean isn’t amused, commenting, “Amazed at how much this subject keeps coming up. We’ve gotten way too soft around here (in my humble opinion).”
