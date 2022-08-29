San Miguel County’s Parks and Open Space department recently announced a pair of noteworthy achievements with two of its ongoing projects: an award for the Matterhorn Mill reclamation work, and the go-ahead for a feasibility study for the Down Valley connector trail project.
In a ceremony delayed for a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region presented their Regional Forester’s Awards with the theme of “Rising Up to the Challenge and Leading through Adversity.” San Miguel County was recognized for the Matterhorn Mill project (2020) for its achievement insustaining forests and grasslands.
“San Miguel County is proud to receive the Regional Forester's award for working with the USFS on the first phase of the Matterhorn Mill project,” San Miguel County Commissioner Lance Waring said in a statement. “When the project is completed, residents and visitors will enjoy learning about our region's mining history when they visit the restored mill site.”
County Parks and Open Space Director, Janet Kask, explained the reason behind the Matterhorn Mill’s recognition.
“There are a number of items that have been completed and accomplished at the site regarding cleanup and stabilization projects,” Kask said. “This award recognized achievements in creating and maintaining resilient landscapes. When the award mentions restoring, sustaining and/or enhancing grasslands and forests, the USFS oversaw the non-time-critical removal action, which included the clean-up of the tailings repository, the wetlands restoration and reclamation of the repository access road.”
The ongoing work at the Matterhorn Mill, long a priority for preservation for the county’s Historical Commission, will ultimately result in the creation of a site for historic tourism.
“Potential plans for the site with the commissioners and the county's Historical Commission would include, but not be limited to, a picnic area, parking, porta-potties, historic interpretive signage, and maybe a hiking trail,” Kask said. “It'd be great to also grant access to the interior of the structure for people to see and experience the intact mining equipment, which remains inside.”
Calling the work with the forest service “a great collaborative effort,” the aim is for the USFS to convey the structure to the county, she explained. County and forest service officials are currently working together to that end.
The Down Valley Connector Trail is still in the planning process. Kask explained that the purpose of the trail is ultimately to ease traffic on Highway 145. If built, it would run 3.4 miles from the Down Valley Park to the county’s M59 River Trail. It would, she said, be a benefit to Down Valley residents by “linking the satellite communities with the Town of Telluride by providing a potential commuter and recreational trail link for hikers and cyclists.”
The county was awarded a Gunnison Valley Transportation Planning Region Multimodal Options Fund grant in 2019, but further work on the project was delayed as a result of COVID. That grant of $75,000 will fund the feasibility study. San Miguel County will provide a match of $75,000 with a total project estimate of $150,000.
The study will examine the many challenges inherent in any potential trail construction in the corridor. Kask described them as related to steep terrain and stretches of private property.
“The plan is to utilize as much Colorado Department of Transportation right-of-way and publicly-owned (Bureau of Land Management) land as possible,” she said. “If potential easements need to be pursued with private property owners, those conversations will take place. We are starting our public process with engaging homeowners in the Down Valley communities to discuss this project and have these conversations.”
For more information, please contact Janet Kask of San Miguel County Parks and Open Space at 970-369-5469.
