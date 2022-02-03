After providing a survey through the end of 2021, Telluride officials are still seeking public input on the current draft of the updated Climate Action Plan (CAP).
Karen Guglielmone, the town’s environmental and engineering division manager, explained those who are interested in providing feedback should focus on these several questions when reviewing the current draft: Does this CAP update meet the goal of being understandable and approachable (i.e., user-friendly) for the public? Does it provide a clear vision of what has been accomplished to date and where the Telluride Community must go? For the proposed strategies: Are key strategies missing? Do you oppose exploring the feasibility of and possibly implementing any of these strategies? What key challenges do you anticipate?
The same questions were presented to council members during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Mayor DeLanie Young shared during Wednesday afternoon’s virtual Telluride Ecology Commission meeting that all council members are on board with the direction the current draft is taking, including the “very aggressive goals” of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions generated by the Telluride community by 75 percent by 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2040.
“All of council, generally speaking, was very accepting and excited about the layout, the graphics, the usability of it,” she said. “ … Everybody does agree that these are very aggressive goals, and we want these aggressive goals.”
Survey results were also shared with council this week. Out of the 163 respondents, 80 percent said that it’s crucial the town take action regarding climate change.
“When the survey was closed on December 31, 2021, 163 people had participated. Over 60 percent of respondents live and/or work within the Town and nearly 98 percent of them report being ‘well-informed’ about climate change, which may be why they were drawn to complete the survey. Over 80 percent report being ‘very concerned’ about climate change and similarly over 80 percent stated they feel it is ‘very important’ or even ‘extremely important’ that the Town of Telluride take action to mitigate climate change,” according to Guglielmone’s memo to council.
The current draft, which aims to update the 2014 CAP, outlines five main focus areas — buildings and energy, transportation and land use, materials and consumption, natural systems and water, and community resilience and wellbeing. Each area also features proposed strategies and tasks that all add up to reaching the overall goals of the plan. Comments on those strategies and task are welcomed, Guglielmone said.
“I think that the interested public should take time to look over the strategies and actions, which will guide the Town's future policies, regulations and decision making moving forward,” she added. “It will be important to emphasize that many of the proposed strategies and actions will have to be at least investigated for feasibility and with the intent that detailed dialogue will start to move our community to think about some of our everyday approaches with the lens of climate change mitigation and/or adaption in mind.”
All written comments should be sent directly to Guglielmone at kguglielmone@telluride-co.gov with the subject heading “CAP UPDATE COMMENTS.” She said Wednesday that comments would most likely be accepted until mid-March. All comments will be available for officials to review after that. EcoAction Partners is also organizing small group talks with stakeholders this month, she added.
During Wednesday’s ecology meeting, Guglielmone explained that she is currently working with Cascadia Consulting Inc. to finalize a draft of the CAP implementation plan over the next week.
“My goal is to have an implementation plan draft completed in its first form by next Friday. It does include the concepts of relative timing of projects, relative expense of projects, relative priorities, etc.,” she said.
The CAP update is being funded through the town’s Energy Mitigation Fund.
“The original $35,000 contract was recently amended to $65,500 to extend the outreach and adoption schedule and improve the graphics package. The cost to implement the Climate Action Plan update has not yet been calculated,” according to the memo.
The timeline includes presenting the final CAP draft and update to Telluride Town Council for approval and adoption during its April meeting.
More information about the CAP process can be found online at telluride-co.gov/408/Environmental-Sustainability.
