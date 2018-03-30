Three Norwood double-homicide suspects were back in San Miguel County District Court Thursday.
Defendants Frederick Alexander Blair, 23, of Norwood; Ika Eden, 53, of Jamaica; and Madani Ceus, 37, of Haiti, were on the docket as San Miguel County District Judge Keri Yoder dealt with the three hearings in under 30 minutes.
A competency evaluation request for Eden — filed by her attorney, Brent Martin, of Montrose — was granted. Yoder initially suggested the evaluation take place at the San Miguel County Jail by a qualified medical professional, but Martin asked that the procedure take place at a state hospital.
“I do believe that (the evaluation) warrants more than one afternoon sitting with a qualified individual (at the jail),” Martin said.
Yoder explained that there is a “backlog” of competency evaluation requests at state hospitals, so it may take “several months” before Eden is seen. Martin said he understood, but he still wanted Eden to go to a hospital. Yoder approved the request.
If Eden is found incompetent for the legal proceedings, there may be a “severe delay” in her case, Yoder explained. Proceedings would resume only after Eden is deemed competent.
Eden has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse resulting in death in connection with the deaths of children — Makayla Victoria Roberts, 10, and Hannah Elizabeth Rosalina Marshall, 8. The children were kept in a 1999 Toyota Sedan — and allegedly, denied food and water — on property off County Road Y43, near Norwood, at different points during the summer.
The mother of the children — suspect Nashika Leonie Bramble, 36, of Georgia — was originally scheduled for an arraignment hearing Thursday, but a continuance was granted. Her arraignment is set for April 26 at 2 p.m. Bramble, along with Ceus, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Ceus entered a “not guilty” plea Thursday, after her arraignment was continued on Feb. 22. A three-week trail for Ceus is set to begin on Aug. 14 — the same date as defendant Ashford Nathaniel Archer, 50, of Haiti. Archer has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse resulting in death and an additional charge of being an accessory to a crime. Archer’s trail date was set at a Feb. 22 arraignment hearing. Eden’s three-week trial, which also was set Feb. 22, is scheduled to start July 10.
Archer, Ceus and Eden’s case has been called “Complaint No. 1.”
Blair, who is facing two charges of child abuse resulting in death and an additional charge of being an accessory to a crime, was denied a bond reduction Thursday. Blair’s attorney, Kristen Hindman, of Montrose, requested his $125,000 bond be reduced to $25,000 or $50,000.
“For Mr. Blair, ($125,000) might as well be $1 million,” Hindman said.
She added her client has no previous criminal history, and could find housing and full-time employment, if he had the opportunity to post a reduced bond.
Yoder said “the risk of flight is high,” since Blair’s father, Franklin Fletcher, lives in Texas. Seventh Judicial District Deputy District Attorney Seth Ryan said Fletcher “objected to a bond reduction” when consulted.
A severance hearing on the topic of separating Blair and Bramble’s case — “Complaint No. 2” — will be held April 26 at 3 p.m. At that time, Blair will enter a plea.
A hearing to deal with an anticipated motion for a change of venue also will be held April 26 at 1 p.m.
A motions hearing that will deal with the anticipated filings of severance motions, which could separate defendants from their current court order so that all the suspects can get their own trials, will be held June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. A pre-trial conference, which will deal with any other outstanding motions, is scheduled for all day on June 29, starting at 9 a.m.
