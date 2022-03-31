It seems like yesterday the town was gearing up for a busy winter season, and now, as the mountain closes and off-season is poised to press the pause button, a plethora of events are scheduled to celebrate. Closing weekend will be packed with activities for all ages in both Mountain Village and Telluride.
The weekend kicks off tonight (Friday) with the KOTO Street Dance, or "Shakedown Street," from 4 to 8 p.m. on West Colorado Ave. In the spirit of April Fool's day, KOTO executive director Cara Pallone said the in-person event was canceled the past two years due to an outbreak of "bird flu," although the event was held virtually in 2020 and 2021. According to Pallone, the street dance has been a Telluride tradition for over a century.
"At least 146 years, maybe 147. Who's counting anyway?" Pallone said of the event.
A recurring theme of the dance has been the presence and emulation of flamingos. A pink flamingo-themed costume contest will be held at 6 p.m.
"Put your best feathers forward! Two top place winners for the pinkest, most creative costumes will be chosen by judges circulating the crowd and called up during intermission," Pallone said.
The two winners will each receive a $100 gift card to either Brown Dog or Siam. The event is free, and there will be sandwiches from Finnegan's and beer from Telluride Brewing Company available for purchase. Keeping feathers shaking will be the Grateful Dead tribute band, Shakedown Street.
Pallone said she is most excited about "getting the flamingos back together!"
After Shakedown Street, waddle on up to the Sheridan Opera House in your pink attire for $1 Community Night with Telluride's own jam band, Joint Point. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m. There will be an after-show immediately following with DJ Wombat.
"$1 Community Night began at the suggestion of the late Adam Max, beloved board member of the Sheridan Arts Foundation and patron of the arts, to keep the opera house accessible to everyone no matter their income level. We are honored to continue this event in his memory," stated the Sheridan Arts website.
The Sheridan Arts requests attendees pay in cash. Tickets are truly $1 with no advance sales.
Don't sleep in for too long after your night out at the Sheridan because Telluride Brewing Company (TBC) is teaming up with Telski for the Wild Goose Chase Scavenger Hunt on Saturday in Mountain Village.
"We've come up with hilarious beer-inspired challenges, riddles, and trivia for a chance to win awesome prizes, score in the raffle, drink great beer, and dance at our happy hour with DJ Wombat," said Megan Pittenger, TBC Marketing.
TBC has also paired up with Counter Culture, Wagner Skis & Tim's Naturals for prizes. The hunt benefits Colorado Parks and Wildlife in honor of their 125th anniversary.
This is the first year Telluride Brewing has hosted the scavenger hunt but it will not be the last.
"There used to be an on-mountain scavenger hunt years ago, which was a favorite event among locals,” said Tommy Thacher, President and co-founder of TBC. “We're thrilled to be working with Telski to bring it back. After two years of social distancing, we thought it would be great to get together and have some fun. What better way to connect as a community than by giving everyone an excuse to dress up in ridiculous costumes, enjoy spring skiing, and participate in a favorite throwback event?"
Registration is at 10 a.m. Saturday in Mountain Village Core at the TBC tents. The event is $20 a person in teams of one to four people, but all participants will receive a steel pint glass and a free beer. The scavenger hunt takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be followed by a happy hour at the TBC Brewpub in Mountain Village from 3 to 5 p.m.
After the scavenger hunt, Telski is also putting on their Hanorama Jamma Rail Jam at the base of Lift 4 starting at 3:30 p.m.
Consider fitting in a quick nap on the gondola into town for après ski with Lavalanche at the Transfer Warehouse at 3:30 p.m. After après ski, stick around for "Stargazing at the Transfer" from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature immersive projection mapping installations by Mindbender Art and music from DJ Castle and Naked Ape.
Sunday, it’s the last day for lift-assisted skiing. The legendary Telski Pond Skim at Gorrono is back. Registration is from 10 to11 a.m. at Gorrono, and the skim takes place from noon to 2 p.m. with live music from DJ Wombat.
According to Scott Pittenger, Telski's director of mountain operations, the pond is approximately 20-25 feet wide and 80-90 feet long.
"I will be there but likely not attempting the skim," said Pittenger, "I am far more effective helping out on the mountain without water in my boots.
Sunday afternoon at the Transfer Warehouse the Soul Brass Band will close out the weekend at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at telluridearts.org.
Lift 4 will close at 4 p.m. marking an end to what promises to be a fun weekend celebrating another successful winter season.
