SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCT. 3
BABY, BEHAVE: A motorist was pulled over and warned for bad behavior.
I HEAR YOU KNOCKING: But you can’t come in. An unwanted visitor was reported in Placerville.
SHUTTERED: A Canon camera valued at $4,000 was lost on Last Dollar Road.
THE ENTIRE BOOK: Was thrown. A 35-year-old Norwood man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, reckless driving and other traffic offenses.
OCT. 5
YOUR NEW VOCABULARY WORD FOR TODAY: An investigation into a trespasser on a curtilage in West Meadows was opened. Go ahead. Look it up. We did.
AGENCY ASSIST: SMSO assisted Montrose sheriffs with a domestic violence call in Nucla that resulted in the arrest of a male.
OCT. 6
THE SIGN DIDN’T MENTION ME: A male car-camping in the Bridal Veil parking area, which is posted No Overnight Parking, was contacted and moved along.
DANGER DRONE: A drone operating in the Idarado mine area forced the grounding of a helicopter working there.
OCT. 7
CIVIL INCIVILITY: A neighbor dispute was deemed civil.
OCT. 8
YOU GO YOUR WAY: And I’ll go the wrong way up Black Bear Pass, get stuck, cause a traffic kerfluffle and then turn around.
SAR MISSION X 2: In separate incidents, two injured hikers were rescued from the backcountry.
OCT. 9
MAXIMUM SPEED: Earns maximum tickets.
OCT. 11
HARD TO SEE THE BEAUTIFUL FALL COLORS: When you’re going 20-24 miles per hour over the posted limit. This occurred three times on this day.
ROAD RAGE: Citizen reported, driver contacted, driver charged.
OCT 12
HIT AND RUN: But not too far. Suspect was found and brought back to scene of his transgression where the parties exchanged information and suspect was handed a citation.
DUI: A motorist in Norwood was charged with driving under the influence.
OCT. 13
BRIMMING WITH BOVINES: Cows in the road had cleared off by the time deputies arrived.
OCT. 14
REDDI?: For your trip to the hoosegow? A REDDI (report every drunk driver) report resulted in a motorist being contacted and charged with driving under the influence.
OCT. 15
THE OLD WEST LIVES: A riderless horse bearing its saddle and a rifle was reported. The rider was found and said the horse discouraged his attempts to mount it and ran off. Horse and rider were fine, and arrangements were made to corral the spirited equine.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
OCT. 6
VOLUMIZED: A loud party agreed to use their inside voices.
OCT. 7
ELK GAPERS: Officers were required to handle traffic and parking issues while humans not from here gaped at elk minding their own business on the Valley Floor.
ARE YOU REDDI TO TAKE ROADSIDES: A Report Every Drunk Driver incident led to arrest of a male for driving under the influence.
BAR CRAWL: Literally. Officers conducted a welfare check on an inebriated pedestrian that was no longer bipedal.
TOO MUCH PARTY: A loud party agree to reduce the volume.
COUCHED IN MYSTERY: Did he live there? No. Did he reek of his enthusiastic imbibement? Yes. Was he happily snoozing on the couch? Not anymore. He was arrested for trespass.
OCT. 8
SAFE, SOUND AND FOUND: A lost backpack was kept at the cop shop and claimed the next day by its presumably grateful owner.
OCT. 9
TOO MUCH STUFF: Often results in a slew of lost property reports.
OCT. 10
HARASSMENT: Officers took a report of harassment. They also took a report of a suspicious person.
PLEASE RE-LEASH ME: A concerned citizen took in a dog at large until it was collected by its owner.
OCT. 11
LIFE CAPSULE: Losing one’s wallet is cause for anxiety. Many key items are needed for conducting one’s life and are often a hassle to replace if lost. One lucky fella lost his, but an officer tracked him down and restored it to his person. Sighs of relief and hearty handshakes of thanks ensued.
LIFE IS JUST A PARTY: And parties weren’t meant to last. Like this particularly loud one.
OCT. 14
CAMPGROUND CLOSED: A pair of would-be campers were rousted from the Town Park campground, one in the campground proper, another in a vehicle.
OCT. 15
THE SADDEST SEASON: When bike thieves cruise through town, preying on trusting souls that do not lock bikes. Officers took a pair of bike theft reports.
OCT. 16
PEACE TALKS: Parties involved in a disturbance worked out their differences.
OCT. 17
BIKE THEFTS: Yes, more were reported … but then!
BIKE THIEVES ARRESTED: A trio of bike thieves didn’t get too far. Full story in a coming edition of the Daily Planet.
OCT. 18
OVERDRAFT: Or something as mysterious caused an alarm to sound at a local bank. Nothing was amiss.
DID YOU NOTICE: No trashing bear reports.
