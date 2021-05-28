Ride Festival producer, Todd Creel never messes around when it comes to rock ’n’ roll. Creel, a longtime local realtor and KOTO DJ, spent years dreaming of bringing rock music to the valley and in 2012, he made it happen. Since then heavyweights such as Pearl Jam, Widespread Panic and Rival Sons and a host of others have sent electrified passion reverberating into the cliffs. But Creel knows how to deal his cards. Everybody likes to rock, and not just the boys. The Ride’s Friday announcement of an additional four acts — all female artists — takes this year’s lineup to another level. Joan Osborne, Yola, Dorothy and Suzanne Santo will be plugging in throughout the two-weekend event, July 2 through 11.
Joan Osborne is one of Creel’s favorite artists. The sultry-voiced vocalist with deep blues roots has delivered a number of powerful Ride sets through the years, both as a solo act and with her band, Trigger Hippy. An in-demand singer, Osborne has performed with The Dead and Phil Lesh and Friends, and has toured with Motown’s Funk Brothers. You’d have to have spent the 1990s under a rock to have missed her major label debut and second record, “Relish,” a monster of an album that spun out numerous hits. Her Trigger Hippy Sheridan Opera House set, Creel remembers, stands out among NightRide shows, and included what he called a “smoldering” version of JJ Cale’s “After Midnight.
Yola is one the most exciting new voices in the rock-soul-country world and Creel considers himself luck to get her on the lineup. The massively gifted Brit graces every song with nuance, superior phrasing and soaring notes that enthrall the listener. She counts among her influences Aretha Franklin, Elton John and Dolly Parton. Her stint with the Highwomen was as result of an invite from Brandi Carlisle. Like her Highwomen compatriots, Yola — as a Brit and woman of color — shatters expectations in a genre that leans toward the male of the species. Her addition to the Ride lineup is a Very. Big. Deal.
Ride Fest veterans are still trying to find their faces after attending past Ride Fest Dorothy sets. Dorothy’s front-woman is Dorothy Martin and the band is a fierce, leather-jacketed, foot-stomping rock machine. In 2014, the LA rockers were deemed by Rolling Stone to be “a band to watch.” Creel took one look and gifted them to Telluride rock fans for the first time in 2015. “They rock the hardest,” Creel said.
The newest name in this four-pack of outstanding female artists is Suzanne Santo. What a voice. But don’t try to categorize this immensely creative singer. Formerly with HoneyHoney, Santo, according to her bio, has a sound that stakes out, “Americana, Southern-gothic soul, and forward-thinking rock & roll.” In 2017, she released “Ruby Red” a throw down of a record that launched her solo career. And she toured the world with Hozier’s band. Creel took the advice of Rival Sons lead singer, Jay Buchanan, who said Santo had “the best voice on the planet.” She’s real deal and righteous and coming to a small venue near you this July. She blew Creel’s mind the first time he saw her perform. That’s saying something from a guy whose heart beats rock ’n’ roll.
Rather than throw a Town Park party this year, the Ride is hosting its artists across two weekends (10 days) in seven intimate venues. As a Ride fest news release promises, “no gates, no porta-potties.” The venues are the Sheridan Opera House, the Palm Theater, the Transfer Warehouse, the Moon-O'Bannon's, Elks Lodge in Swede-Finn Hall and The RIDE Lounge and Wood Ear Tavern, which are both located in the Roma building.
World-renowned rockers Rival Sons will be hosting both weekends, plus a full week of music throughout the town. Music fans can attend either of the three-day weekends, or purchase passes for the entire 10-day run. Bands will be performing residencies, playing two to four-night stands featuring a lineup that includes Warren Haynes (two nights), Citizen Cope (three nights), Matt Berninger of The National (two nights), Black Pistol Fire (two nights), Colorado natives Rose Hill Drive (four nights), Big Something (four nights) and many others.
“There’s a lot of good talent coming,” Creel understates. “These longer residencies are good for the artists. They can bring their families, jam with other people. We just don’t know what kind of spontaneity will happen.”
Tickets are limited, for those 21 and over, and all venues will be presenting the artists with full compliance and capacities as approved by local authorities with the safety of the musicians, fans and staff as their top priority. Tickets will go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m. at ridefestival.com.
A complete schedule will be announced soon, Creel said.
The Ride will return to the Town Park stage in 2022.
