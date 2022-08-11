The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) in August has been participating in "Zero Fare for Better Air," a statewide initiative that began this year to promote public transportation by eliminating all costs to riders. Zero Fare for Better Air is a grant program from the Colorado Energy Department and made possible by Colorado Senate Bill 22-180. The Colorado Energy Department hopes to reduce ground-level ozone air pollution by encouraging the use of public transportation.
According to SMART Executive Director David Averill, SMART will be reimbursed at the end of the month for the ridership and fair revenue it lost.
"We thought it would boost ridership by taking fares away. The idea is to get people on the busses that may not be familiar with the system or haven't considered SMART an option," Averill said.
Averill and Kari Distefano, SMART operations manager, also view the program, and the removal of the fare, as a way to say “thank you” to existing riders and people who regularly use the transit system, like those in Norwood and Naturita who commute to Telluride.
"It's nice for those people. They've already got a really long commute, and to take one more stressor away for a little while is a nice thing," Distefano said.
The Zero Fare for Better Air program was in response to high ozone levels within the state. In November 2021, Governor Jared Polis proposed Senate Bill 22-180 as part of the state's budget. In May 2022, the bill passed through the Colorado Senate and House.
Transportation agencies across the state have opted into the program, including the Regional Transportation District (RTD). RTD services eight counties around Denver. According to its website, the service population is around 3.08 million.
Averill acknowledged that the impact through the use of public transportation and its reduction is greater in scale in more urban areas like the Front Range.
"On the Front Range, it's part of a much broader puzzle as far as trying to solve the complex air quality problems they have compared to what we're dealing with, but a car off the road is a car off the road, no matter where it is," Averill said.
Ozone levels are the highest during the summer because the influence of direct sunlight is at its strongest.
"Daily temperatures, relative humidity and wind speed can affect ozone levels. In general, warm, dry weather is more conducive to ozone formation than cool wet weather. Wind can affect both the location and concentration of ozone pollution," stated an Ozone Concentration report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Hypothetically, Averill explained, if the Norwood bus was at full capacity with 40 riders, given that some people will carpool, that would take an estimated 20 cars off the road. The tailpipe emissions that contribute to air pollution would then be consolidated into one bus.
The ozone layer is a shield that protects humans from the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays and is considered "good ozone" by the EPA. Ground-level ozone is considered "bad" because it can contribute to and trigger various health problems in humans and is caused by carbon emissions.
According to RTD, "Using public transit creates 84 percent less carbon emissions than driving a car."
Any transportation authority in Colorado can participate in the incentive program. Averill suspects one of the only reasons a transportation authority would opt out of Zero Fare for Better Air would be if they were already understaffed or had full busses and would have trouble accommodating additional riders attracted by the free fare.
As part of the program, public transportation users can track their August rides online. Registrants can receive one raffle ticket per day and enter to win prizes. Anyone in Colorado is eligible to register for the tracker and prizes at zerofareaugust.coloradotransit.com.
Distefano and Averill hope this program will encourage people to explore all SMART has to offer. In June, SMART expanded its Norwood and Lawson Hill services. Three additional services were added to the Norwood bus Monday through Friday, which includes routes that encompass Telluride, Naturita and Nucla. The trips now include Telluride to Norwood at 9:45 a.m., Norwood to Telluride at 11 a.m., and Telluride to Norwood at 11:30 p.m.
For a complete and updated list of SMART services and routes, visit smarttelluride.colorado.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.