The San Miguel County Public Health Department confirmed five new positive cases from test results received Aug. 5-7, according to a news release.
The recent positive results include a 22-year-old male who is symptomatic and was exposed during travel; a 48-year-old male, 47-year-old female and 49-year-old male who are all symptomatic and contracted the virus via community spread; and a 38-year-old male who is symptomatic and was exposed to another person who tested positive at work.
One of the positive individuals is a non-resident and is not included in the official county case count, per protocol. The remaining positive cases are residents, bringing the county's total cases to 83, including seven active cases. None of the five people have been hospitalized. The individuals are isolating, and close contacts have been notified to quarantine.
“As a community, we need to stay focused and ensure we are following The Five Commitments of Containment to slow the transmission rate of the virus,” public health director Grace Franklin said. “Deliberate practice to support each other by distancing, mask use, and staying home when sick is how we can keep trends from fluctuating significantly and keep us on a stable path forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.