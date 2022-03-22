Telluride Town Council continued a discussion from last month about the town’s noise ordinance during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The issue arose after several homeowners near the open-air Transfer Warehouse expressed their concerns about amplified noise levels at the Pacific Street venue.
Assistant town attorney Alexandra Slaten led Tuesday’s work session. She explained a potential decibel limit, penalties for violations and where to measure noise levels were the focus of the most recent discussion.
Mayor DeLanie Young explained that the town previously conducted a noise study for Town Park that cost just north of $80,000. Without proper data on amplified sound, particularly at indoor venues, she suggested holding off on setting a decibel limit.
“We did receive a public comment from multiple people signing onto the one comment. It suggested 65 decibels, so I walked around my house last night, not with a state-of-the-art decibel reader, but an app on my phone, and my clothes dryer was 65 decibels, which was their suggested limit. Loud conversations can get up to 80 decibels. While I can appreciate and understand people’s suggestions, one person’s decibel limit is kind of unrealistic compared to someone else’s. It’s an opinion thing at one point,” she said.
Of course, where the noise is measured from also impacts decibel levels, as well as weather and the genre of music. As you can image, a death metal concert would most likely be louder than an acoustic bluegrass set.
Council member Fee Meehan agreed with Young on holding off on mandating a decibel limit, especially without any data to help inform it.
“I really don’t know that I feel that $80,000 or $100,000 is using the town’s fund appropriately to measure this,” she said.
Young suggested the town by handheld decibel readers and use them during the summer to collect some preliminary data.
“Personally, I don’t want to set decibel limits right now, because I don’t think we have enough data. I think we can use this summer, on a much smaller scale, to collect that data,” she said.
Fee explained council needs to find a “reasonable balance” regarding the noise concerns throughout town, especially since residential areas are so close to commercial cores that emit amplified sound.
“There are people who purchased their homes when there weren’t venues next to them. They purchased in an area that was slightly quieter. We need to be able to respect their desire to live their lives and balance it with our desire to be able to have that vitality going on for everybody else,” she said.
Attorney Joe Solomon, who is representing a handful of homeowners near the Transfer Warehouse, asked council to consider a decibel limit.
They’re not asking for the moon here. Their experience has been, they sit down for dinner, they have a pad and pen so they can communicate. They cannot speak within their own condo, so some reasonable decibel limit would be appreciated,” he said.
The town’s current ordinance doesn’t allow for any amplified sound outside at any time if it can be heard from at least 50 feet away. As council collects more data on noise around town, council members decided to implement an outdoor curfew of 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and certain holidays, which have yet to be determined, for the time being. Town staff will draft an amended ordinance for first reading by next month’s council meeting. The curfew is similar to other mountain towns, including Ouray, though those towns also have a decibel limit.
“Everyone needs to be respectful of everyone else who lives in this town, so please take your amplified music into consideration in the hours, even if there’s an extended curfew,” Young said.
