It’s been a busy year for Telluride Truffle founder and owner Patty Denny.
In October, Telluride Truffle relocated to the Wintercrown Building at 100 W. Colorado Ave., taking over the former Alpen Schatz space downstairs in the breezeway. It was a move necessitated by the winter-long construction work going on at the Nugget Building, Telluride Truffle’s previous home.
A few months in and Denny said she is happy with the new digs.
“The new space is much larger, so that is wonderful,” she said. “Also, there is a back entrance through a garage, so the daily deliveries from where we make the truffles in Lawson Hill are much easier than parking the car and slogging through the snow and ice.”
Telluride Truffle Manager Tsubasa Yamada likewise gave the space the thumbs up.
“I love our new town shop,” she said. “Beautiful stone floor, lovely lighting and a cozy atmosphere. It's a fun place to shop. I am grateful that we have an opportunity to provide our customers something fun and new. Since it's downstairs, they probably feel like they are finding a hidden gem in Telluride.”
Denny acknowledged that there were a few challenges early on.
“Initially we lost a great deal of business with the move, but now people are finding where we are and the business has improved to the level of our Nugget Building location,” she said. “However, since the new space does not have access to water lines to put in sinks, it is only a temporary solution. In May we will be moving back to the Nugget Building, unless a larger space with access to water opens up on Main Street.”
With the store relocation behind her, Denny is now free to focus on another substantial project: shifting some of Telluride Truffle’s operations to Denver.
“We are moving the manufacturing, packaging and shipping to Lakewood in Denver, on West Alameda Avenue, just a few blocks east of Wadsworth,” Denny said. “The lease was signed mid-August and then the work began to transform it into a place to manufacture the truffles. We expect to be moving that part of the business to Denver in January.”
One aspect of the new space that Denny is particularly excited about is that retail and the commercial kitchen will be under the same roof, giving customers a chance to watch her chefs at work.
“The new space will have a small retail area with windows that enable customers to view the making of our chocolates,” she said. “I think that will be a really nice feature.”
Denny emphasized that practicalities fueled the decision to move some aspects of her business to Denver.
“The company had grown to the point where it was becoming difficult to meet the demands of that growth staying in Telluride,” she explained. “This was occurring on numerous levels. My present facility in Lawson Hill was no longer large enough. I also needed to buy machinery, which would make us more efficient, and those need access to three-phase power difficult to find in Telluride.”
Denny also echoed the woes of many a small-town business owner.
“Access to long-term and highly skilled employees is more plentiful in Denver,” she said.
She added that the chance to grow Telluride Truffle further also contributed to the move: “I see a great deal of opportunity in Denver for the brand to grow with access to more customers and especially corporate gifting — an area of business in which we are extremely successful.”
Before Telluriders panic that access to the chocolate shop’s Perfect Cookies, truffles or peanut butter-stuffed pretzels might necessitate a seven-hour drive to Denver, Denny pointed out that Telluride Truffle will continue to have a local retail presence.
“Customers will still be able to purchase Telluride Truffles at our retail shop in town, in the Wintercrown Building at 100 W. Colorado Ave.,” Denny said. “My hope is to eventually move into a larger retail space in Telluride on main street, but until that happens, you will still be able to buy our products at the retail space in town, as well as in Lawson Hill.”
She continued, “For many years I have worked with a delivery company, Altamira, that has brought ice cream and supplies from Denver. Once we complete the move to Denver, they will be transporting products from our facility in Denver in a refrigerated truck back to Telluride.”
Denny was reassuring when asked if customers in Telluride are likely to notice any changes.
“It’s the same recipes, just a different kitchen,” she said. “We may even be able to expand our offerings. I think due to my access to more highly trained kitchen staff, customers will see an improvement in the consistency and quality of the product.”
The story of Telluride Truffle, which last year sold nearly 105,000 units at its retail outlets in Telluride and Lawson Hill as well as via its online store, stretches back to November 1997, when Denny, then an administrator at the Telluride Ski and Snowboard School, took her first orders for truffles. A commercial kitchen in Lawson followed. In January 2002, Denny quit her day job to devote her energies to Telluride Truffle, something she has been doing ever since.
“I love what I do and I am immensely proud of what Telluride Truffle has achieved,” Denny said. “I have also been doing this work for a long time, though, and I look forward to being able to take a step back once Denver is up and running. Is there more to life than chocolate? I am about to find out.”
