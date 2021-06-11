In Telluride, it’s common for kids to start learning to ski by the time they’re two, three or four, finding their bearings sliding on slopes before they’re even properly ambulatory. In mandolinist Chris Thile’s case, it wasn’t skis he begged for as a toddler, but a mandolin. By the time he was a teenager, he’d already been shredding the strings for over a decade.
As such, his latest album, “Laysongs,” comes as no surprise to fans for its virtuosic capering on the mandolin as he takes listeners on a winding journey to explore themes of faith, religion, angels and demons and “earthbound salvation.” The album’s three-part original “Salt (in the wounds) of the earth” is a spiritual exploration, inspired by C.S. Lewis’ The Screwtape Letters, the 1942 novel in which a senior demon instructs a novice demon in the arts of temptation and undermining the faith of susceptible mortals.
Thile, who was raised in an evangelical Christian household before evolving as an adult into “amiable agnostic,” has remained fascinated by religious imagery, language and concepts. With “Laysongs,” he’s taken his fascination to the strings for a deeper look, though he doesn’t expect a tidy epiphany.
“I don't have any answers,” he acknowledged. “I have a lot of questions. Music is better at asking questions than it is at answering them anyway.”
Furthermore, questions ― not answers ― imply an openness, and that’s what Thile is truly after.
In modern discourse, he said, it’s all too common on either side of an ideological aisle to remain entrenched in the self-assured habit of trying to prove one’s point while keeping the doors to one’s own mind firmly shut. What chance does that leave for a productive dialogue?
“Being able to disagree in a constructive way is a lost art,” he said, observing that the widespread isolation of the pandemic perhaps exacerbated a societal trend for ideological insularity. “I thought about that a lot over the pandemic and while I was making the record.”
The three movements of “Salt (in the wounds) of the earth” are, in a way, Thile’s way of having a conversation with the deceased Christian author C.S. Lewis. Writing the piece offered a means of exploring a perspective with which the grown-up Thile had come to find himself in near diametrical opposition, though the author’s Christian leanings and tales had been influential in his childhood.
“It was an exercise in having a conversation with someone that I greatly respect and greatly disagree with,” he said. “That’s where a lot of the record lives, in the fear that I’ve displaced one dysfunctional form of organized religion with another, that in my current agnostic state I’ve become just as close-minded as I was in my fundamentalist Christian state, not wanting to talk to anyone who isn’t ‘open minded.’ That’s not a very open minded place to be coming from, is it?” he asked, laughing.
Writing, creating and making music, for Thile, offer a potent antidote whenever those internal demons tempt him into the classic traps of moral superiority or judgment, something he freely acknowledges experiencing as a human being. He wrestles with those demons by writing about them, the art serving as a tool for unflinching self-reflection.
“I have to hold the mirror up to myself and music is the mirror that I hold up,” he said. “Sometimes I don't even know how I feel about a thing until I write about it. And that's why things are so probing, even ugly in this piece. ‘Salt’ has some real ugly statements in it, and that’s stuff that I’ve felt. The ‘angels and demons’―I ultimately think they’re all me. ‘Salt (of the wounds) of the earth’ is that kind of demonic side of myself, laying into me, trying to get me to feel superior to others.”
In Part Three of “Salt,” Thile sings, “There you go again, judging,” before later asking, “You know who needs a judge? Judges.”
While Thile strives to shuck the temptation of dogmatic conviction in one’s belief system, whatever it may be, he also endeavors to harness the positive forces of faith, rather than throwing out the proverbial baby with the bathwater for its association with unquestioning religiosity.
“There’s a temptation to mistrust the idea of faith, to trivialize the concept of it or to disavow the positive force it can be in the world,” he said. “The ways in which it has been a negative force have been well publicized, and justifiably so. There’s so much evidence of human failure in the world. But things like the Telluride Bluegrass Festival are examples of human success. We get to hear people taking their experience of life and turning it into art that we can all use to enhance our own experience of life. And that strikes me as a reason to be very hopeful, and even proud of being human. It’s something that kindles faith in humanity, and that’s so important not to lose.”
Coming back to perform in Telluride after a roundly disorienting year of not gathering, not seeing family and friends and not collaborating with others in person also offers, for Thile, a portal into the divine. Perhaps a bit like that hidden door in the back of C.S. Lewis’ magical cabinet to Narnia, the ability to gather and share music together again may just offer a way into a new world of earthbound salvation.
The human connection through music and nature offered by the Telluride Bluegrass Festival is, Thile says, “is an opportunity to feel the divine, to commune with our fellow believers of all walks of life.”
“Here, this is some beauty,” he said. “This is evidence of meaning. And we might not know exactly what it is, but we know that it is. Let’s celebrate it together.”
