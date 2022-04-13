San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride have been awarded a $5 million grant for the purchase of land off Last Dollar Road that will be the site of workforce housing. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) State Housing Board grant — which falls under its new Operation Turn Key (OTK) housing program — will go toward the $7.21 million purchase price of the undeveloped land. The town and county will each contribute $1,118,500. The total cost of the acquisition will be $7,237,000, which includes closing costs and due diligence documentation.
The three parcels, known as Diamond Ridge, are currently zoned Forestry/Agricultural/Open (F zone). The plan is to carve a contiguous portion of each of the three lots closest to Last Dollar Road and rezone it Community Housing to allow for greater density. The proposed housing project will be built on 39 of the 105 total acres.
County officials and town officials are pleased with the award, which was approved at the housing board meeting Tuesday.
“We’re thrilled,” assistant county manager James Van Hooser said. “It’s usually challenging for places like Telluride to secure state and federal funding. OTK is a new grant program and we knew we’d be eligible for it, but we did have our fingers crossed. We’re very excited.”
According to the housing board’s meeting documentation, DOLA staff recommended the county and Telluride be awarded the full $5 million requested. As part of the grant’s requirement, the housing project will aim to price homes at $320,000 for 80 percent AMI (Area Median Income) households, $405,000 for 100 percent AMI households, and $487,000 for 120 percent AMI households, as stated in the meeting packet. All homes were indicated in the meeting documentation as three-bedroom homes.
The county-town grant application also laid out an anticipated timeframe for the project. Pending infrastructure and site-specific design planning and then approval, infrastructure installation could begin in October 2023, with lot sales and construction beginning the next month. From there, it is anticipated completion would be late 2024.
The Diamond Ridge project, dubbed The Ridge, will mark the continuance of county-town collaborations to provide affordable housing in the region. Projects such as Gold Run east of Telluride and the Sunnyside net-zero project on the Spur west of Eider Creek condos are two examples.
Elected officials of both governments have made housing the number one goal in order to address a housing crisis exacerbated by the pandemic and a white-hot real estate market that saw numerous rentals swooped up as owner-occupied residences.
In a news release from the Town of Telluride, a glimpse of just what will be built at The Ridge was offered.
“The grant requires the county and town to develop at least 150 housing units of which at least half of the units must be targeted at families with a 120 AMI or less. The State Housing Board is also requiring that the property be zoned as a requirement of the grant. Because zoning is a qualifier for purchasing the property in question, the county and town will meet that standard,” according to the release.
That zoning hearing before the County Planning Commission (CPC) is scheduled for April 21 at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom. Only the 39 acres proposed for the housing development will be subject to rezoning to Community Housing. The balance of the acreage will remain F zone. The planning board will make a recommendation that will be then reviewed by the Board of County Commissioners at a future meeting.
The project has not been without its detractors. Deep Creek area residents and others have expressed concerns on social media, with issues such as density, costs, distance from the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village (about six miles), wildlife impacts, traffic, and other issues. In an open letter to the CPC, Deep Creek resident Sarah Lavender Smith spoke to issues such as traffic, density and wildlife impacts, among others.
“Let me say upfront, I recognize that community housing is an extremely complicated issue with no easy solutions, and I don’t pretend to have the answers,” Lavender Smith wrote. “I have respect for the knowledge and experience of many of the affordable-housing advocates who are getting behind this plan. This potential rezoning, land acquisition and development has made me grapple deeply with issues of privilege, growth and change, scarcity, and justice.
“Because this is so complicated and contentious, that’s even more reason why the county and town should have a transparent, slower, more thoughtful process, gaining buy-in from neighbors by explaining costs, design and consequences, before securing grants and shoving through this proposal for the purchase and rezoning in a matter of weeks during offseason.”
The County Planning Commission meeting is Thursday, April 21, at 9 a.m., with the public hearing scheduled for 9:15 a.m. To join the meeting use Meeting ID: 965 1288 5206, Password: 534277. For audio only, dial 1-301-715-8592 or 1-253-215-8782 (long distance rates may apply).
