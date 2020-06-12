Mountain Village Town Council is taking early steps toward a potential sale of Village Court Apartments, its 222-unit, deed restricted rental property that is also the location of the Mountain Munchkins child care facility. Council will consider a request for proposals (RFP) at its June 18 meeting.
According to a recent news release, the draft RFP outlines a detailed list of requirements for potential purchasers of the housing community that are set up to make sure any potential sale continues affordable rental rates and improves maintenance and quality of living standards for VCA residents.
In order to field questions or concerns from the public, government officials and town staff have been holding a series of public forums via Zoom. The final forum before Thursday’s council meeting is tomorrow (Monday) at 5 p.m. To join the forum, go to townofmountainvillage.com/VCARFP.
During Thursday’s public forum, Mayor Laila Benitez reiterated that VCA would only be sold if a qualified buyer could meet or exceed the current standard of management and care the apartment complex currently receives.
“We’d like to bring in an operator that can make it a better place to live and develop it further,” Benitez said.
The town, she explained, had been approached by three entities interested in purchasing VCA, all of them unsolicited. In answer to whether Telluride Ski & Golf or the Town of Telluride had reached out, Benitez declined to comment citing confidentiality.
Council member Peter Duprey said council and staff were looking for “someone with better expertise” to bring different ideas to the table.
“Looking at these options (to potentially sell) makes a lot of sense,” Duprey said.
The draft RFP ensures that VCA remain open to qualified employees living and working in the Telluride school district, in keeping with its deed-restriction status. That remains on the property in perpetuity. Any potential buyer will also be required to keep rental rates affordable and tied to fair market rents and average median income.
At Thursday’s forum, Duprey said council is looking for buyers that can meet a number of criteria, including experience in affordable housing, and can demonstrate they will operate the facility well, among other considerations.
“We want to make sure we have objective criteria (in the RFP),” he said. “If no one rises to the top, we’ll keep it.”
Benitez stressed that under potential new ownership and management, council would ensure that leases and rents would remain relatively unchanged.
“This is not an opportunity to clean house,” she said.
In a news release Benitez doubled down on assurances that the sprawling affordable housing complex would remain a haven for area workers and their families.”
“We would like to reiterate, the proposed RFP process ensures that VCA will only be sold if a qualified buyer can prove their commitments that VCA will be maintained and operated at or above its current standards, and that VCA will remain deed restricted in perpetuity,” she said.
And, she added that a benefit to selling the property could open the door for further investments into future affordable housing opportunities. So far, funds received for any potential sale have not been specifically allocated and would be placed in the general fund.
Other members of council weighed in in the news release.
“This proposed RFP process does not commit us to sell the property, and at this stage, we are only investigating offers,” said council member Patrick Berry. “The town’s priority is to provide VCA residents with the best standard of living, which may or may not result in a sale.”
Benitez said to expect a lengthy process should council approve the RFP at the June 18 meeting.
“It will be a very long process,” she said. “We want it to be a very transparent process.”
At Thursday’s public forum those asking about the fate of Mountain Munchkins were assured that the child care facility, which comprises two units within VCA, would not be uprooted. With two, 10-year leases in place, Benitez said the facility’s security was “part of the plan.”
“We have plenty of time to find a new home (if need be),” she said.
Officials are encouraging the public to attend either tomorrow’s public forum or the council meeting Thursday to raise questions or voice any concerns. A Spanish language interpreter will be on-hand at tomorrow’s public forum. The agenda for the town council meeting and Zoom information can be found at mountainvillage.com.
