As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, the Telluride Historical Museum began collecting information about the local impact of the coronavirus, including the efforts of the Telluride Regional Medical Center and San Miguel County public health department. The current situation mirrored the 1918 influenza pandemic, as Theresa Koenigsknecht, museum director of programs and exhibits, even led pandemic-centric tours throughout the past year.
With the 1918 outbreak in mind and the latest pandemic still occurring, the museum, which opens for the summer June 3, will debut a new exhibit, “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World,” which will be available through April 2022.
“Last summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, I led 1918 pandemic-themed cemetery tours,” Koenigsknecht said. “People would end the tour telling me how fascinating, helpful and even comforting it was to learn about our ancestors’ relationship with infectious disease. Having this opportunity to utilize the Zoomed-out, science-based content from the Smithsonian and then spend my time Zooming into our local health stories and finally melding those two stories together gives us a special chance to contextualize contagious disease. COVID is not humanity’s first pandemic, and I think the lessons you can learn when you combine science and history together are incredibly powerful and informative.”
Along with the medical center and public health department, the museum also teamed with the Smithsonian and Pinhead Institute in putting together the latest exhibit.
“Theresa reached out to us at Pinhead over the winter to see if we wanted to collaborate on the pandemic exhibit. She came to us with a request for something hands on that would bring the material to life, and from there we worked together to brainstorm what that should be,” said Patrick Eells, Pinhead program instructor. “We included about 10 of our high school-aged Pinterns who have an interest in biology and medical fields in the process. Together we came up with a list of ideas, which we ultimately narrowed down to two which that be a part of the exhibit — 3D-printed disease models and a ‘Wheel of Misfortune’ piece that incorporates historical data on death and disease from Telluride's days as a mining town into an interactive game. Once we had the concepts nailed down, we used our 3D printers, laser cutters and creativity to bring them to life. We're really excited with how they turned out.”
The Wheel of Misfortune is similar to the Oregon Trail computer game, Koenigsknecht explained, as people spin to see if they’d survive a year in the former pandemic-ridden times of Telluride. Potentially dying of an infectious disease was an accepted reality 100 years ago, which may be surprising to people nowadays, as antibiotics and vaccines have virtually eliminated widespread contagion.
“As I did my research, I was amazed simply at how prevalent disease was in day-to-day life for most of human history. The idea that you could lose multiple children or a spouse to something we can easily treat with antibiotics or prevent with vaccines today made me think about the incredible losses people in the past faced,” Koenigsknecht said. “It's only within the last 60 or 70 years that contagious diseases are no longer the threat they once were in the U.S. That's an extremely recent reality. I think the general lack of familiarity people have with disease today played a role in how people experienced COVID-19.”
She added that the leading cause of death in the U.S. was infectious diseases in 1900, and some of the stories of pandemics past that are shared in the new exhibit echo current tales.
“People often had to isolate to prevent illness from spreading multiple times throughout their life. Thanks to local builder and collector Dirk De Pagter, we have an amazing snapshot into quarantine life in historic Telluride,” Koenigsknecht said. “Beulah Lewis quarantined inside a small cabin along Butcher Creek (also called a ‘pest house’) with only a nurse as a companion for five weeks after she caught smallpox in 1909. She wrote a postcard describing her experience, which is on display in the exhibit, and the correlations between 1909 and our current pandemic are eerily similar.
“I'm proud the museum tackled this topic and connected it to our current pandemic. I'm hopeful the combination of science and history can give people tools to navigate the momentous period we're still living through.”
Museum hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., though hours extend to 7 p.m. Thursdays (locals free day), and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Historical walking tours, led by local guide Ashley Boling, will be available twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m.
“We want people in all countries and settings to have effective communication tools about infectious diseases,” Sabrina Sholts, lead curator of the exhibition and curator in the Department of Anthropology at the National Museum of Natural History, said in a news release. “We see this as an extraordinary opportunity to raise awareness about pandemic risks and make everyone safer in our connected world, and I think the lessons you can learn when you combine science and history together are incredibly powerful and informative.”
