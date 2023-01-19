A couple of weeks ago, I noticed my husband’s Colorado Drivers License on the coffee table.
I looked at the photo: Pretty cute!
Then I happened to spy the expiration date: Ugly.
The license had expired several months ago. My husband had an appointment an hour away in the morning: it looked like he would be heading for a rendezvous with the Department of Motor Vehicles in Montrose, instead.
I envisioned a lot of wasted time in a big, long line, and a big, fat penalty before he could legally drive again.
It was 1 a.m. We were watching Netflix. It seemed an impossible task, but I wanted to help: I would at least try to get this license renewed online.
The entire process, at mydmv.colorado.gov, was quick (a greeting read, “Thank you for using Colorado DMV online services, where you’re always first in line!”).
Between March 2020-21 — which is to say, in the teeth of the pandemic — “thousands of Coloradans used DMV online services almost 4 million times,” according to the website. The state wants you to renew online: in addition to the friendly welcome, I received at 1 a.m., I learned “appointments are required at all drivers license offices” and the instructions, “First, try to use mydmv.colorado.gov.”
“Please only make an appointment if you are not eligible to use online services,” the site states, for emphasis.
Message received, and task completed, in about 10 minutes: there were no penalties (there is, of course, a fee to renew).
To renew online, you must meet certain requirements: you must be between the ages of 21 and 65 years old; your license must be current or (which was true in our case) must have expired less than a year ago; you must have had an eye exam by an ophthalmologist or optometrist within one year (your word will do).
And that was it: My husband was issued a piece of paper affirming that his license had been renewed immediately, to keep in his wallet. Several weeks later, he received an updated license in the mail with the same photo. If it has been 10 years or more since your photo’s been taken, you’ll need to renew in person.
Vehicles need to be re-registered once a year, and you can do that online, too.
“The state sends out postcards once a year, reminding you that you’ll need to do this,” San Miguel County Deputy Clerk and Recorder Mike Wyszynski explained. “It’s pretty easy. The only issue is if there is a gap in your automobile insurance coverage” (Tip: make sure you’re paid up before you try to renew.)
The state is making it even easier to renew your vehicle registration: Colorado “MV Express” kiosks allow you to renew, and print out registration documents and license plate decals, on the go. On the Western Slope, self-service kiosks can be found in the City Market on US 50 in Grand Junction, and at City Market in Durango. Visit comvexpress.com to see all 52 locations around the state.
Last fall, the state unveiled a program to help Coloradans “who might be underserved,” such as rural residents, avail themselves of DMV’s services.
Dubbed DMV2GO RV, it’s “an office on wheels”: big buses, smaller vans, all serving as pop-up offices, rolling out to places where there may be no clerk and recorder’s offices or driver’s licenses offices close by.
The program’s “public reveal” was in Pagosa Springs last fall. “We’re so excited to get DMV2GO on the road,” DMV Deputy Senior Director Rosalie Johnson said. The program “helps us provide services to Coloradans who don’t have easy access to driver license offices because not having a valid form of identification can prevent significant barriers for people.
“The Colorado DMV office,” she said, “wants to help put people on the road to success.” For more information, visit DMV.Colorado.gov/DMV2GO. “It’s important to note,” a release about the new program states, “that DMV20 does not make house calls.”
