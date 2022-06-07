Kathryn Ransom, better known as Kathe, was born on July 3, 1946 to John and Catherine Mehalco in Pennsylvania and raised in Lincoln Park Michigan. She is the second of five sisters, Dorothy Nemeth, Harriet Lovelady, Darlene Beaker, and her late sister Marlene Mehalco.
As a young woman Kathe enjoyed traveling the world working as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. Her career with Eastern spanned 18 years. She left Eastern to raise her two children Susan and Scott Ransom. Kathe's adventures brought her to Manhattan, Telluride, Steamboat and Arvada, Colorado. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, fashion, music and dancing. She had a heart for service and volunteered assisting developmentally disabled adults and the homeless. After raising her kids, she worked for SkyWest/United airlines as a customer service agent at Denver International Airport until her retirement. She was a football fanatic — Go Broncos — late in life, enjoyed the drama of politics and always knew the weather forecast.
She was a Cub Scout leader, softball coach, medical transcriptionist, Halloween costume designer, lip sync choreographer, skier, snowboarder, hostess, ski team mom, accomplished gardener, owner of cats, dogs, a ferret, hamsters, habitual wrong-name-caller, and nickname-maker-upper. She was passionate about interior design, baked goods, and milkshakes. She loved every neighbor she ever had, fiercely and loyally, until they became part of her family.
She was an amazing grandmother to her three grandchildren Gus Wood, 14, Henry Wood, 12, and Sunny Wood, 10. She is survived by her children Susan Wood and Scott Ransom and her bulldog Peaches. She was a loving mother, daughter, dear sister, adored aunt, niece and cousin. Her favorite place on this earth was a little township in a beautiful area of Pennsylvania. She was happiest there and her family knew without a doubt, that is where she would want to be laid to rest and to have her own nephew, Ben Lovelady, presiding over her funeral.
She was a pain, a delight, funny and frustrating. She lived a full, colorful life and will be missed greatly.
She loved the Lord and we rejoice at the promise of our reunion with this amazing woman in heaven.
She was buried at her family’s cemetery plot in Portage, Pennsylvania April 8.
A memorial service will be held on June 12 at noon at Christ Street Fellowship, 7090 W 64th Ave, Arvada, Colorado, 80003.
Please let Kathe’s family know if you’ll be attending so they can expect you by sending a message to woodsushi@gmail.com.
