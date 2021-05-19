If you want to learn about wolf recovery from one of the world’s leading experts, tune in this evening.
Or, view this session later, at your convenience (it will be taped).
Either way, anyone who cares about how reintroducing gray wolves went down in the northern Rocky Mountains will probably be interested in what Ed Bangs has to say to about it.
Bangs is one of two guests at the second of three public education sessions hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (the third and final online session is next month).
Colorado voters approved the reintroduction of gray wolves last November, and CPW has been assigned to carry this out, using the best available science.”
The commission’s first move has been to begin hosting meetings with the public (the first took place last month, and the last meeting will be held in June).
The point of these get-togethers, as a news release describes it, is “to provide the Commission and members of the public with a common understanding of what went into the considerations of, and logistics for, the reintroduction of wolves into Yellowstone and Central Idaho in the mid-1990s.”
Those efforts were successful, and maybe no one understands them in the same, granular sort of way that at least one of tonight’s presenters does: for more than two decades, Bangs led the effort to reintroduce wolves to the Northern Rockies for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. (Mike Jimenez, who also also participated in the reintroduction efforts, will offer his take on “biological lessons learned” from the reintroduction.)
Bangs and Jimenez are both retired, and their views are, presumably, unvarnished. Even when he worked for the USFW, Bangs was famously straight-talking: he gave thousands of interviews over the years and held “hundreds of highly charged meetings” all part of a “massive public outreach effort,” a Helena, Montana newspaper noted.
“Wilderness groups loved me” when he was reintroducing wolves, Bangs told the paper, “and ranchers hated him. That flipped once he decided the science showed that wolf populations had recovered enough to take them off the list of animals protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.”
“Now,” Bangs summed up wryly, environmentalists) “say I’m in the ranchers’ pocket and the ranchers say I’m not such a bad guy.”
More than a mere good or bad guy, Bangs was a ‘facts first’ kind of guy: “He always pushed us to really make data and science the basis of the state plan, and that set us up to succeed,” Montana’s wolf management coordinator, Carolyn Sime, has said.
Rebecca Farrell, public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, expects tonight’s meeting to be well attended. “Over 1,000 registered for the first meeting,” she said. “Our goal is to hold as many in-person meetings as we can,” something that has been difficult to do thus far, “given that we’re still bound by how the pandemic is doing, and what the state is allowing.”
Hopefully, more in-person meetings can take place soon, she added. As for the selection of speakers at these meetings, “We want to be balanced about everything we put together,” she said. “We’re relying on experts. It’s not our intent to influence or sway the public, one way or the other. We’re not here to relitigate, or change people’s opinions. We just have a job to do,” and that is to follow the science.
Preregistration is required for those who would like to see tonight’s meeting live (visit tinyurl.com/8tuz5jj6 for a link).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.