In case you haven’t noticed, the area has been covered in a blanket of snow this week, with nearly 15 inches falling Monday night into Tuesday. The latest snowfall follows last week’s dump of 8 inches. Yeah, it’s that time of the year again. Thanksgiving in Telluride is a little different than other parts of the world given it’s also Telski’s Opening Day.
Telski CEO Bill Jensen previously told the Daily Planet that crews have been blowing snow in an effort to have approximately 150 acres open by this weekend, including Village Bypass, Lower Boomerang, Misty Maiden and Upper Meadows. He explained Upper Boomerang and a few other ski trails may also be opened by Thursday or Saturday.
“We’re looking forward to a successful ski season for both Telski and the community,” he said.
Psst: Donation Day Wednesday (today) is a chance to get on the slopes early for $25, which supports the Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club.
But also on Thursday is the annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk in Ilium. Participants can sign up early on the San Miguel County website (sanmiguelcountyco.gov). Look for the event listing on the calendar for more information. Those who register early will receive an extra raffle ticket. Race day registration starts at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, as the free race starts at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sunshine and Ilium roads. Raffle tickets for prizes are also free. Costumes, as always, are encouraged, and awards will be given to the fastest male and female runners, as well as the best costume. Dogs on a leash are welcomed.
There’s also free ice skating at Hanley Rink in Telluride Town Park from 1:45-5 p.m.
And after the Turkey Trot, ice skating or a day on the mountain Thursday — or all three! — it’s time to talk turkey. Several spots in Telluride and Mountain Village will have Thanksgiving dinners, including the free community meal at the Telluride Middle/High School cafeteria from 4-6 p.m., courtesy of Alpine Chapel. The church will be providing the meal, which includes all the Thanksgiving fixings. Congregation members will be serving, but volunteers are welcomed. For more information, contact Lisa Evans-Pritchard at 225-413-2076 or Lisaevans81435@gmail.com. Everyone is welcomed to attend.
The event is also when clothes that were collected during BootDoctors’ annual winter clothing drive will be distributed, starting at 4 p.m. The company places boxes around town in order to collect jackets, gloves, hats, pants, base layers and snow boots for those who need them. Telluride Eco Cleaners then washes all the collected clothing for free. The clothes are organized and displayed on racks during the dinner, and are free for anyone in need.
“Helping others brings the greatest joy,” said Penelope Gleason, this year’s clothing drive coordinator. “My family always had a tradition of reaching out, especially around the holidays, to help others. If anyone would like to feel the joy of giving, we need volunteers to help on Thanksgiving Day. Call or text 970-708-2141 to volunteer.”
Baked in Telluride also plans to serve up Thanksgiving dinner all day, starting at 11 a.m. The meal will include turkey, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a slice of pie. There’s also an option to add wine. The price was to be determined as of press time Tuesday afternoon.
The Thanksgiving buffet at Altezza, the Peaks Resort & Spa restaurant, is $75 per plate, and includes organic free-range turkey and prime rib as entrées. For more information or to make a reservation, visit thepeaksresort.com.
Wherever or whatever you do on Thanksgiving Day this year, just remember to give thanks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.