AUG. 11
Seller: Gregory and Julie Brubaker
Buyer: Patz Family Trust
Property: Waggoner Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $205,625
AUG. 15
Seller: Lynda Collins and Saltado LLC
Buyer: HK Colorado Properties LLC
Property: 5109 County Road M44 (vacant), Placerville
Price: $2.395 million
Seller: 232 Benchmark LLC
Buyer: 232 Benchmark Telluride LLC
Property: 232 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $8 million
Seller: Capital Ascent LLC
Buyer: 232 Benchmark LLC
Property: 135 Palmyra Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $11.3 million
Seller: Patz Family Trust
Buyer: Gregory and Julie Brubaker
Property: Wilson Mesa Ranch Circle (vacant), Placerville
Price: $205,525
Seller: Daniel and Laurel Harlin
Buyer: Placenti IRR Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 510-2, Mountain Village
Price: $167,500
Seller: Carmen Warfield
Buyer: Corina Fry
Property: TBD Juniper Drive, Norwood
Price: $19,000
AUG. 17
Seller: Dennis Garcia Trust
Buyer: H-Town Resources LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 309-11, Mountain Village
Price: $85,000
Seller: Double G Partners LLC
Buyer: Town of Mountain Village
Property: 313 Adams Ranch Road Unit A-2, Mountain Village
Price: $1.925 million
Seller: Mila Brands LLC
Buyer: Alpine Chapel
Property: 319 Adams Ranch Road Unit 1401, Mountain Village
Price: $579,000
AUG. 18
Seller: Georgia and Mike Gabehart
Buyer: BCLODGE Fractional LLC
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 401-6, Mountain Village
Price: $65,000
Seller: Frank Chia, and Ting and Tingchi Lu
Buyer: MSK Properties LLC
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-3, Mountain Village
Price: $805,000
AUG. 22
Seller: Richard Sowden
Buyer: Crum LLC
Property: 102 Tristan Drive No. 102, Mountain Village
Price: $3.7 million
Seller: Donald Lyman
Buyer: Luke and Molly Lawrence
Property: 1440 West Naturita St., Norwood
Price: $360,000
AUG. 23
Seller: Christine Tschinkel
Buyer: James Tschinkel
Property: 1255 Wilson Mesa Ranch Circle, Placerville
Price: $2.032 million
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.