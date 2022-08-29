AUG. 11

Seller: Gregory and Julie Brubaker      

Buyer: Patz Family Trust

Property: Waggoner Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $205,625

AUG. 15

Seller: Lynda Collins and Saltado LLC

Buyer: HK Colorado Properties LLC

Property: 5109 County Road M44 (vacant), Placerville

Price: $2.395 million

Seller: 232 Benchmark LLC   

Buyer: 232 Benchmark Telluride LLC

Property: 232 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $8 million

Seller: Capital Ascent LLC

Buyer: 232 Benchmark LLC  

Property: 135 Palmyra Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $11.3 million

Seller: Patz Family Trust      

Buyer: Gregory and Julie Brubaker     

Property: Wilson Mesa Ranch Circle (vacant), Placerville

Price: $205,525

Seller: Daniel and Laurel Harlin

Buyer: Placenti IRR Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 510-2, Mountain Village

Price: $167,500

Seller: Carmen Warfield   

Buyer: Corina Fry

Property: TBD Juniper Drive, Norwood

Price: $19,000

AUG. 17

Seller: Dennis Garcia Trust   

Buyer: H-Town Resources LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 309-11, Mountain Village

Price: $85,000

Seller: Double G Partners LLC    

Buyer: Town of Mountain Village

Property: 313 Adams Ranch Road Unit A-2, Mountain Village

Price: $1.925 million

Seller: Mila Brands LLC     

Buyer: Alpine Chapel

Property: 319 Adams Ranch Road Unit 1401, Mountain Village

Price: $579,000

AUG. 18

Seller: Georgia and Mike Gabehart

Buyer: BCLODGE Fractional LLC

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 401-6, Mountain Village

Price: $65,000

Seller: Frank Chia, and Ting and Tingchi Lu

Buyer: MSK Properties LLC

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-3, Mountain Village

Price: $805,000

AUG. 22

Seller: Richard Sowden

Buyer: Crum LLC

Property: 102 Tristan Drive No. 102, Mountain Village

Price: $3.7 million

Seller: Donald Lyman

Buyer: Luke and Molly Lawrence

Property: 1440 West Naturita St., Norwood

Price: $360,000

AUG. 23

Seller: Christine Tschinkel

Buyer: James Tschinkel

Property: 1255 Wilson Mesa Ranch Circle, Placerville

Price: $2.032 million