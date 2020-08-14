The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) is looking to do the electric slide, or has an electric eye, if you're a Judas Priest fan. That is to say, the local transit authority is looking to complete a electric bus feasibility study. It’s the continuation of a discussion that has mulled the transition to an all-electric fleet, but whether it’s financially viable, given the long-term impacts of such a move, needs to be explored.
The SMART Board unanimously approved an agreement with the nonprofit Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), which will complete the study, at its virtual Thursday regular meeting. SMART put out a request for proposals in late May and received five bids, which SMART Executive Director David Averill considered “fairly competitive in my estimation.” “They were all really great,” he added.
The study will cost $44,000. A $35,200 Federal Transit Administration grant through CDOT will pay for a majority of the study, with SMART covering the remaining $8,800. Averill explained the funding mechanism was also used to complete SMART’s strategic operating plan last year.
The transition to all electric vehicles is “a really big investment,” Averill said, especially given the differences in ranges and performances of the vehicles currently available on the market.
“Once we go down that path it’s really hard to go backwards,” he added. “ … Does this make sense from a financial perspective to invest literally millions of dollars in electric buses.”
In recommending CTE to the board, Averill said the Atlanta-based organization has an “extremely strong track record for this type of study in a really thorough and independent way, which aligns with what we’re looking for in this project.”
“I think working with them on this really important initiative is really going to be eye opening for us and absolutely critical as we move forward with the question of electrification of our fleet and what the best path forward for us is on that,” he said.
Before the SMART Board voted on CTE’s proposal, Dan Caton, SMART treasurer and Mountain Village council member, had some questions for CTE officials.
“(CTE is) Unquestionably qualified to do this study. You’ve helped considerably larger municipalities than ours with this sort of things,” he said. “ … That’s all certainly impressive, but we have some really unique issues here being a new authority and being at such a high altitude with extreme weather. … Long distances and pockets of populations. All kinds of things are unique to us.
“I just want to make sure that you understand that this is something that is going to require some different kind of thinking. We certainly don’t want a cookie-cutter approach to the study.”
In response to Caton’s question, Steve Clermont, CTE’s director of planning & deployment and senior managing consultant, said that is certainly something that is taken into consideration as electric vehicles perform differently given several factors, including topography and climate.
“You’ve made a really good point,” he said. “Every agency that we come across is very unique and very different.
“To your point and what we have found in our modeling and our analysis of different systems is the range and efficiency out of the same vehicle is going to vary across every agency in the country. It’s going to vary even within your own agency depending on the route you put it on. Unlike a diesel bus or CNG (clean-burning natural gas) bus, range and efficiency are affected by topography of the route; the route profile, meaning speed and number of stops; passenger loading on a vehicle; and probably the most impact is going to be climate. So when we go through and do our analysis we take all of that into consideration and we vary our efficiency in our model in order to more accurately predict the range of a vehicle that you can expect. … We’re very cognizant of the unique challenges that any given agency might present and take that into consideration in our analysis.”
To which Caton replied, “I wouldn’t have been able to give that good of an answer so I’m persuaded.”
The board then unanimously approved the proposal.
