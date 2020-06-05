SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 18
LOOKING FOR A SIGN: A construction sign along Highway 145 near Placerville was reported stolen.
MAY 19
ROLLOVER: Deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol and Telluride Fire with a one-vehicle rollover accident with injuries.
FALL OF THE ENTS: Deputies provided traffic control on Keystone Hill while a tree that had been felled by the wind was removed.
MAY 20
GOOD FENCES: An issue involving a horse and fence damage was deemed civil.
AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies assisted the Norwood marshal with a drunk and disorderly person who was transported to the Montrose hospital before going to the mental health clinic.
MAY 21
BAD DOG: Deputy took a report of a vicious dog that attacked and injured another dog in the San Bernardo area. The reporting party does not wish to pursue charges at this time.
THOU SHALT NOT GATHER: Deputies attempted to contact Egnar area residents to educate them about public health issues concerning a festival event they have advertised to occur on their property. Deputies did not locate anyone on site.
WHY DON’T WE DO IT IN THE ROAD: Deputies contacted a male who was lying in the highway in the Egnar area. The male was subsequently cited for traffic offenses, DUID, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His motorcycle was impounded and he was provided with a courtesy ride to Dove Creek.
MAY 22
STEALING SIGNS LIKE A HOUSTON ASTRO: Signs were reported stolen from Tomboy Road and from Lawson Hill in separate incidents.
MISFIRE: Deputies responded to a report of a negligent gunshot injury in the San Bernardo neighborhood. The victim was transported to the Telluride Medical Center where she was treated and released. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
MAY 23
IRRESPONSIBLE CAMPERS: Deputies began a wildfire control response to Busted Arm Draw but were advised to disregard by the Norwood Fire Department who had the small fire from a campfire under control.
MAY 24
ENTS WALK, YA KNOW: A deputy responded to a report of a tree across Silverpick Road. The deputy did not find any sign of a tree across the road.
MAY 26
WE CAN’T GO ON TOGETHER, WITH SUSPICIOUS MINDS: Deputies responded to a report of two suspicious males in the area. The males were not suspicious and were just waiting for their vehicle to be repaired by Telluride Tire.
SEEKING FREEDOM, FINDING NONE: A dog running down a country road was collared and sent back to its home.
MAY 27
ALL’S WELL: A deputy responded to the area of the Lawson ball field for a report of a female party having a medical issue. EMS arrived on scene and transported the subject to the TMC non-emergency.
MAY 28
DON’T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME: A deputy received a report that a female subject had called to report a male subject had gotten too close to her while she was at Telluride Tire. It was reported that there was a discussion about the Public Health Order between her and the male subject. The female subject declined to speak to a deputy.
BOLD: A red motorcycle fled from deputy attempting to make a traffic stop for speeding. Deputy did not pursue due to public safety concerns.
MAY 29
GAS-HOLE: Deputies were called to the area of Sawpit for a female driver with California plates that left without paying for her gas. The vehicle was not located and a report for theft was taken.
GOTCHA: Deputies assisted the Telluride Marshal's Office on a reported DUI driver in the Telluride area. The driver was subsequently arrested and booked into the San Miguel County Jail for DUI.
MAY 31
WRONG PLACERVILLE PARK: Deputies responded to the Placerville Park for a possible medical emergency. A Missouri dispatch center received a call that a voicemail had been received indicating a person was having a medical issue in the "Placerville Dog Park." The dispatch center could find only two Placervilles in the US, and called both. Upon arriving, deputies could not find the party. Information was then received from Missouri that the party was OK and was not at our Placerville Park.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
MAY 21
BODY, WORKED: A parked car was keyed.
MASKHOLE: A verbal argument ensued at a local grocery story over a mask violation. The maskless wonder left before officers arrived.
MAY 22
TROLL MODEL: Officers issued a summons to an individual for providing alcohol to a minor.
MAY 23
ITS BITE IS WORSE THAN ITS BARK: A juvenile was bitten by a dog on a local trail.
MAY 24
DAVE’S NOT HERE: False alarm at a cannabis dispensary.
BIKE THEFT: Bolt cutters were used to liberate a bike from a rack on its owner’s car.
DUI: Got ’im.
MAY 25
UNMASKED: Officers responded to a disturbance at a local grocery store over a doctor’s prescription for no mask.
MAY 28
JUST LIKE 2020 SO FAR: Officers assisted Telluride Fire with a dumpster fire.
MAY 29
EARLY BIRDS GET THE PHONE CALL: A citizen complained about construction noise.
DUI: Numerous REDDI reports resulted in the arrest of an adult male for DUI.
IT GOES TO 11: A noise complaint was logged over loud music. The volume knob was located and spun in a quieter direction.
MAY 30
THE PARTY’S OVER: It got too loud.
