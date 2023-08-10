All aboard to a favorite festival in Ridgway

The San Juans are home to many long-running summer festivals — and Telluride is not the only place you’ll find them.
A case in point is coming up this weekend in Ridgway’s Town Park, where the Ridgway Rendezvous Art & Craft Festival will mark its 38th anniversary.
“We use a national application system” for this juried show, said Ashley King, the executive director of Weehawken Arts. A total of 86 applicants were “confirmed” (meaning, invited to attend), “and 70 were declined,” she noted. “The jury is a real thing: Almost as many people were told ‘no’ as ‘yes.’”
As you might expect, most of the artists you’ll find in Hartwell Park Saturday and Sunday — whose work encompasses pretty much every genre, from painting and pottery to wood works, candles and knives — hail from the region, though a few are coming from farther away and one is from Florida.
Local artists will showcase their skills in fiber-spinning, painting, needle felting and more over the weekend.
On Saturday alone, for example, Tammi Brazee — who recently had a show at Telluride Arts HQ — will demonstrate resin casting under Tent 2 (by the True Grit restaurant) from 9:45-11:45 a.m.
Sculptor Cie Hoover, who is represented by Slate Gray Gallery in Telluride, and works in wood, will demonstrate his craft in the same spot from 2:15-4:15 p.m. (or watch Ridgway painter Alice Billings at work under Tent 1, by the food court, happening at the same time).
Musicians perform for free on the Town Park stage both days.
“We changed up the entertainment a little bit this year and made it more diverse,” King said (Haro and the Dark, from Durango, will perform, along with local favorites including Donny Morales, Til Willis, and Doug & Heather). And on Saturday from about 12-2 p.m., Weehawken’s aerial artists will perform “right next to the stage,” King said, “using silks and lyra and spinning, twisting and working with each other’s bodies,” along with the music.
Along with the gentle, convivial chaos that a big art show — and small red-choo-choo trains for the kids — always brings, you’ll find a life-size locomotive operating just across the street from the park (as King put it, “The Ridgway Railroad Museum will be running an actual train”).
For that matter, real-life firemen — if you want to give the kiddos a real thrill — will be serving a pancake breakfast to benefit the Ridgway Fire Department Saturday and Sunday from 7:30-10:30 a.m.
“Come eat, shop, listen to the music, watch the aerialists perform,” King said.
There’ll be plenty for adults, too: in addition to an extravagant offering of arts and crafts, adult beverages — “beer, wine, screwdrivers, margaritas” — will not only be available, “you can take them with you as you stroll around the park,” King said.
The Sunrise Burritos truck will be on hand, serving proffering its popular vegetarian burritos, “and there’ll be crepes, barbecue, corn dogs, funnel cakes and snocones” on offer at Weehawken’s biggest fundraiser of the year — “a keystone event for Ridgway” — where funds raised benefit Weehawken’s local youth programs and scholarships.
Anything offered by Weehawken to kids, “from karate to dance to art to theatre” will benefit this weekend, according to King. “It’s a lot of work, and it raises some money,” she explained. “It’s also a very fun event. It would raise even more money if we didn’t have to market it.”
Weehawken does this so successfully, “we get a ton of people from out of town,” King said. “It’s typically the two busiest business days of the year for Ridgway — as busy as it gets.”
This said, the crowds are unlikely to rival the biggest fests of, say, Telluride.
Hartwell Park will be bustling, but on a far smaller scale than Telluride Town Park. And those who might like to escape the noshing, and the music, and the shopping, a quick, family-friendly getaway lies just nearby: “There’s a paved path — a great, wheelchair accessible, biking and walking trail — that runs straight from downtown Ridgway along the Uncompahgre River to Ridgway State Park,” King said.
The Ridgway Rendezvous is Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Hartwell Park. For a complete list of vendors, music schedule, parking suggestions and more, visit ridgwayrendezvous.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.