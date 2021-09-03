Telluride Lodge’s beloved caretaker, Curtis Marble, has retired after 21 years. Marble was an integral part of the Telluride Lodge’s community and will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him while he worked at the lodge, those who worked and met him have said.
Marble recently celebrated 60th birthday and had to retire due to health issues.
“I planned on doing it for another several years, but that’s not how things have worked out,” said Marble. When asked what his day-to-day job looked like at the lodge, Marble responded, “Whatever it takes to care for a house … times 200.”
On the five acres of property, there are 112 families within the tight-knit community. Telluride Lodge homeowner, Carl Ebert, bought his condo at the Lodge 30 years ago because of the “roominess, layout, and large green space.” He has known Marble for over 20 years.
“Curtis was quick to provide a tool, advice and fix your problem or refer you to someone trustworthy who could. … He was truly loved by the vast majority of owners for his assistance but even more for his friendly demeanor, smile, and laugh,” said Ebert, who is also the head of the lodge’s homeowners association.
Both Telluride Lodge homeowners and Marble agreed, he was more than just a caretaker for the building; Marble was family.
“I did everything from babysitting dogs to plunging toilets. Anything it took to maintain that complex and keep my owners happy. If I touched their life and made it just a little bit better for the day … that was my goal,” Marble said.
One of his favorite things about working at the lodge was his interactions with the guests that came and went.
“I don’t know how many kids I watched learn how to ride their bike around the driveway that goes around Telluride Lodge,” Marble recalled. “Whether it was somebody from the lodge, an owner that had brought their child in or a guest, the children finally learned how (to ride a bike) because it was just the right place to do it. Over the years, I really tried to make an impact on the people that came to Telluride to enjoy their vacations and second homes.”
Marble was honored at the annual July Telluride Lodge picnic. Attending homeowners presented Marble with a plaque and book, which included over 40 messages, memories and acknowledgments from the owners.
One of the messages from the booklet was from homeowners David and Terri Cordell. The Cordells bought a spot at the lodge when their daughter, Savannah, was six years old.
“Savannah would play out front and see Curtis doing the rounds. Most days, he watched her learn how to ride her bike on the 400 and 500 pathways, and he would stand and cheer her on,” the Cordells wrote.
When Marble first started, he planned on staying no more than five years, but life had other plans. Marble worked and lived at the lodge for over two decades.
“I stayed because the homeowners treated us (the employees) more like family, and in turn, we treated them that way. I don’t know how many doors I’ve unlocked for somebody’s daughter that’s come to town and forgot their key to get in the condo,” Marble said. “It was more like I was taking care of my friends. Years ago, somebody said to be careful what you wish for and pray for … and I prayed to the Lord one day that I could have a place that my friends and family could come and visit me, and I could have a place where I could support myself, and he gave it to me, by giving me that lodge to take care of.”
The book presented at the picnic read more like a “thank you” card to a dear family member than a retirement letter.
“Curtis represents everything wonderful about Telluride Lodge,” wrote homeowner Julie Korb. “He represents what is good in this world: kindness, compassion, and is always willing to help. Thanks for making Telluride Lodge such a special place.”
Telluride local, Ethan Alexander, will follow in Marble’s footsteps. Alexander first met Marble in the early 2000s, when he was 14 years old. Alexander’s mom worked at the lodge’s front desk, and he would come and do yardwork for Marble.
“I am going to be here for a while,” Alexander said. “I just hope I can maintain this place as good as he did. I am going to try my best. It’s going to be some hard shoes to fill.”
“As the oldest and largest condo complex in Telluride,” Ebert wrote to the Daily Planet, “the Lodge has overcome many problems throughout the years, and we heartedly thank Curtis for all his contributions, along with his grace and cheerfulness over the years.”
