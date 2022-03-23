Around 500 people, including approximately 200 people inside the Palm Theatre, attended Tuesday night’s Telluride School District Board of Education meeting to express their support for board members and the school after a parent, Gabriella Moorman, sent a letter of intent to file a claim against the school district’s insurance policy. Local Olympian Gus Kenworthy, on screen above, attended via Zoom and spoke against the letter and in support of the school.
Moorman’s letter alleges school board members and Superintendent John Pandolfo violated their oath of office and are guilty of conspiracy, extortion, fraud, racketeering, genocide and treason.
Moorman outlined several demands that must be met for her not to file a claim, including halting all forms of COVID-19 “propaganda,” social emotional learning, and LGBTQ clubs and information in the schools, among others, according to her letter.
Everyone who spoke Tuesday night supported the school’s current curriculum and offerings, as well as officials. Moorman was not in attendance.
See the Friday edition of the Telluride Daily Planet for a more comprehensive story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.